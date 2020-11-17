Europe Nutraceuticals Market to Upsurge with an Rise in Revenue S173,709.7 Mn by 2027

The Europe Nutraceuticals market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The drug or ‘bioceutics’ is an alternative medicine that is called exercise benefits. In the US, “nutraceuticals” are widely regulated, as they are in the same category as supplements and supplements by the FDA, under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Nutraceuticals assays in the market.

EUROPE NUTRACEUTICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Nutraceuticals Market, by Type

Functional Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary supplements

Personal care and Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals Market, by Application

General Wellness

Beauty and Anti-Aging

Weight Management

Digestive Health

Sports and Energy

Company Profiles

Amway

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Abbott

Nestle SA

Danone S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Helion Nutraceuticals, LLC.

