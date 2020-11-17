Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Material Market

Global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Material Market: Overview

Impressive double digit growth will be charted by global nanocrystalline soft magnetic material market, over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. Transparency Market Research states that this will lead to higher market worth – increase by millions. Factors such as growth in transportation industry and expansion in electric power sector are set to drive the market forward in a major way. Additionally, it is anticipated that growing demands on the healthcare industry, increasing demand for consumer electronics would also propel market on a higher growth trajectory.

Global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Material Market: Competitive Landscape

The global nonanocrystalline soft magnetic material market has a decent number of players operating it its playfield. Top ones are capitalizing upon better product portfolios, superior product performance, great after-sales service and advanced technology. To chart growth and beat competition, varied organic and inorganic strategies are used in the marketplace. These include alliances with other players, increase or intensification of research and development (R&D) activities and so on.

It is anticipated that over the next few years price differences between products would reduce as a result of increasing competition in the market. This will also have an impact on profit margins. Top players to look out for, over the period of 2020 to 2030, are:

Hitachi Metal

Advanced Technology

VACUUMSCHMELZE

Qingdao Yunlu

China Amorphous Technology

Henan Zhongyue

Foshan Huaxin

Londerful New Material

Orient Group

Bomatec

OJSC MSTATOR

Global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Material Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Technological advancement is driving the global nanocrystalline soft magnetic material market forward in a major way. From new energy vehicles, 5G communication and smart manufacturing to emergence and adoption of 3D printing, it has been playing a crucial game in the market. However, this is only one of the many factors of growth marking the market landscape. A glimpse of some of the prominent ones is provided below:

Automotive electrification is a key growth factor in the market and the trend is quickly catching on with consumers and governments who are trying to reduce reliance on conventional energy sources for powering automotives. Electric vehicles lead to demand for reduction in weight and use of compact power supply circuits. This in turn is creating notable demand for nanocrystalline soft magnetic material.

Increase in demand for harnessing renewable energy sources to reduce reliance on non-renewable sources, which are quite destructive for the environment and exhausting at an unbelievable rate, is driving demand for nanocrystalline soft magnetic material. This is set to propel the market on a high growth curve over the forecast period.

Global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Material Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan (APEJ) is set to be a hub of novel and attractive opportunities for market players. It is pertinent to note here that the region of East Asia alone is set to account for massive consumption of nanocrytalline soft magnetic material – about one fourth – over the forecast period stated above. Additionally, owing to high level of production of electric vehicles, China will be at the forefront of growth in the region. As the Chinese government promotes this production further for a slew of reasons, growth in nanocrystalline soft magnetic material is only a reasonable expectation. Another region that will chart significant growth over the forecast period is North America.

