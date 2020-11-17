Isoamyl Esters Market by Type and Application to 2028

Isoamyl Esters Market Introduction

Isoamyl esters are either manufactured naturally from plant extracts or by synthetic sources of production from alcohols and aldehydes. Isoamyl esters are a wide range of products that comprise isoamyl acetate, isoamyl laurate, pentyl acetate, isoamyl heptanoate and isoamyl propionate, among others.

Among other isoamyl esters, isoamyl acetate is widely produced by most of the market players. Isoamyl esters are highly consumed in the flavouring industry to add flavour to soft drinks, chewing gums and candies because of its strong fruity flavour, similar to that of banana. This flavouring profile of isoamyl esters has made them applicable for flavouring in the beer industry as well. Besides flavouring, isoamyl esters are used in the production of synthetic flavours such as apple and coffee, among others. In the cosmetic industry, isoamyl esters are primarily used in the application of nail varnishes because of their efficient solvency properties and during the manufacturing process of artificial silk, leather, pearls, waterproof varnish and metallic paints in other industries.

Isoamyl Esters Market Dynamics

Isoamyl Esters Market Drivers

The growth of the isoamyl esters market can be attributed to their extensive utilisation in flavouring applications. The food and beverage industries are expanding their product portfolio with the introduction of new and innovative flavours to almost every consumer product from candy to beer. This has resulted in the high demand for flavoured isoamyl esters, such as isoamyl acetate, which can provide strong flavour and aroma to end-products. As a result, the demand for isoamyl esters as flavouring agents has increased, which is driving the isoamyl esters market.

Another factor contributing to the growth of the isoamyl esters market is the excellent properties of solvency offered by isoamyl ester, due to which isoamyl esters are heavily used in cosmetics as well as deodorants. The increasing disposable income of consumers worldwide has boosted the demand for cosmetics, which is, in turn, boosting the demand for the ingredients, such as isoamyl esters, which are used for their production.

Isoamyl Esters Market Restraints

The global isoamyl esters market is restrained by competition from the other natural flavouring agents available in the market. The global food and beverage industry trends have shifted more towards natural and organic flavouring agents as compared to artificial flavouring agents. Therefore, natural flavours have limited the usage of artificial isoamyl esters as flavouring agents and are acting as potential competitors for isoamyl esters.

Isoamyl Esters Market Trends

The global isoamyl esters market is segmented on the basis of the source of production as natural or synthetic. The isoamyl esters market is majorly dominated by the synthetic production segment as natural production involves the extraction from plants, which is costlier and lesser economical for manufacturers as compared to synthetic sources of production. Hence, synthetic sources are used to produce a larger volume of isoamyl esters.

Isoamyl Esters Market Segmentation

The global isoamyl esters market can be segmented on the basis of applications, end-use industries and the source of production.

On the basis of applications, the global isoamyl esters market can be segmented as:

Emollient

Low toxicity solvent

Production of synthetic flavours

In respirators to test the effectiveness of the gas seal

Nail varnish application and removal

Beer production

Others

On the basis of end-use industries, the global isoamyl esters market can be segmented as:

Body care

Cosmetics

Fragrance

Flavour

Brewery

On the basis of source, the global isoamyl esters market can be segmented as:

Natural

Synthetic

Isoamyl Esters Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global isoamyl esters market, which include the manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of isoamyl esters, are:

Avril Group

Chemoxy International Ltd

Meridian Technics

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

Banner Chemicals Limited

Chemos GmbH & Co. KG

Brenntag NV

Aecochem

TCI AMERICA

Chemos

Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd

KHBoddin GmbH

