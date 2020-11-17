Aliphatic Bromide Market by Top Brands, Trends and Demand

Aliphatic Bromide Market: Introduction

Aliphatic bromide refers to a wide category of brominated open chain organic compounds. Aliphatic bromide has a wide range of applications. This can be attributed to the availability of different types of aliphatic bromide, each having a specific set of applications. For example, allyl bromide is extensively used as an alkylating agent and in the deduction of polymers, pharmaceuticals and other organic chemicals. Another type of aliphatic bromide, i.e. ethyl bromide, is used in gasoline as an antiknock fluid. N-propyl bromide is a highly non-flammable compound and this property makes it applicable in fire extinguishers to carry out effective firefighting.

The global aliphatic bromide market also finds applications in pharmaceutical industries where aliphatic bromide, such as N-Hexyl bromide and N-Octyl bromide, are used as intermediates. Besides specific applications, aliphatic bromide also shows unique properties such as that of allyl bromide, which, when incorporated with zinc, shows stability in aqueous solutions unlike other organometallic reagents and thus, can be used as a solvent. Apart from the above-mentioned types of aliphatic bromide, there are numerous other aliphatic bromide compounds, which include Acetyl Bromide, Phosphorus Tribromide, 11 Bromoundecanoic Acid, 4- Bromo Chlorobenzene, 1 4- Dibromobutane, Beta- Phenyl 1- Bromobutane and Lauryl Bromide, among others.

Aliphatic Bromide Market: Dynamics

Aliphatic Bromide Market: Drivers

The growth of the aliphatic bromide market can be attributed to the increased consumption of aliphatic bromide in polymer synthesising industries. The robust demand for polymers for food, electronics and the packaging of almost every consumer good has subsequently led to the high demand for the cost-effective chemicals used in the production of polymers, one of which is aliphatic bromide. This is contributing to the global growth of the aliphatic bromide market.

Increase in the construction of high-rise buildings and other infrastructure is boosting the demand for better and advanced firefighting equipment to combat sudden fires, and this is consequently boosting the demand for non-flammable compounds for better-performing fire extinguishers. This has significantly boosted the aliphatic bromide market as N-propyl bromide, a type of aliphatic bromide, can be very efficiently used as a non-flammable fire extinguishing agent.

Aliphatic Bromide Market: Restraints

The aliphatic bromide market is hampered by the unavailability of aliphatic bromide market participants. It is mostly dominated by some regional aliphatic bromide manufacturers. The marketing of aliphatic bromide at the global level can be achieved only through the entry of major global chemical manufacturers and distributors.

Aliphatic Bromide Market: Trends

Manufacturers are incorporating new methods for the production of aliphatic bromide, which can help them with save cost and increase production capacity at the same time. For instance, one of the manufacturers of aliphatic bromide are procuring bromine from waste water and utilising it for the production of aliphatic bromide.

Aliphatic Bromide Market: Segmentation

The global aliphatic bromide market can be segmented on the basis of type, applications, end-use industries and regions.

On the basis of type, the global aliphatic bromide market can be segmented as:

Allyl bromide

Ethyl bromide

Butyl bromide

Propyl bromide

Others

On the basis of application, the global aliphatic bromide market can be segmented as:

Synthesis of polymers

In gasoline as antiknock fluid

Intermediate in surfactant, pharmaceutical and other organic synthesis

In fire extinguishers to carry out fire fighting

As a solvent

Others

On the basis of end use, the global aliphatic bromide market can be segmented as:

Polymer industries

Pharmaceutical industries

Research laboratories

Agrochemicals

Others

Aliphatic Bromide Market: Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global aliphatic bromide market are Mody Chemi – Pharma Ltd., Sontara Organo Industries, Dhruv Chem Industries, Faluck International, Bhavika Chemicals Corporation, Carbosynth, Harsiddhi Organics Pvt. Ltd., Solaris Chemtech and various other players involved in the manufacturing, supply and distribution of aliphatic bromide.

