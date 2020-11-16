Non-Lethal Weapons Market Competitive Landscape, Driving Factors and Challenges Analysis 2026

Allied Market Research adds “Non-Lethal Weapons Market” new report to its research database. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of current & future trends and emerging avenues for the growth of this market globally.

World Non-Lethal Weapons Market by Product, Technology, Application, and Geography – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022,” projects that the world non-lethal weapons market is expected to garner $9,656 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of around 8% from 2016 to 2022. Directed energy weapons segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. North America is expected to be the leading region in the global non-lethal weapons market throughout the forecast period.

The popularity of non-lethal weapons for handling critical riot situations has significantly increased, owing to factors such as minimal causalities, availability of cost-effective & advanced products, high efficiency to incapacitate targets, and others.

Increasing budgetary expenses in defense sector, proactive research & development initiatives by market players, funding from government organizations, rising incidence of civil unrest, and other factors drive the market growth for non-lethal weapons industry. In addition, the adoption of non-lethal weapons, such as TASER, pepper sprays, and smoke bombs has increased among law enforcement agencies worldwide due to supportive government regulations and availability of low-cost products. Moreover, developments are under pipeline to introduce advanced weapons in directed energy weapons segment. For instance, Governments of U.S., China, and India have taken initiatives to develop advanced active denial systems to control riots. Increased awareness about benefits associated with the use of non-lethal self-defense weapons has fueled the demand for non-lethal weapons among civilians. However, stringent regulation and variations in weapon laws in specific regions limit the growth of non-lethal weapons industry.

The chemical non-lethal weapons segment dominated the global market in 2015. Furthermore, acoustic non-lethal weapons segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period due to increasing military expenditures, inclination towards mass crowd repellent weapons, and continuous technological improvements in product features.

In 2015, law enforcement agencies segment generated the highest revenue in the global market, followed by the military segment. Moreover, personal application segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period due to factors such as increased number of violent crimes & homicide rates, increased awareness about personal safety and availability of low cost products.

North America accounted for majority of the global market share in 2015, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Introduction of advanced non-lethal weapons technologies, such as active denial systems, coupled with increased awareness among consumers is expected to boost sales in this region.

