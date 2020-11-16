U.S., Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific TOC Water Analyzer Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027

U.S., Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific TOC Water Analyzer Market: Introduction

The U.S., Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific TOC water analyzer market was valued at US$ 0.93 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period. Among types, the laboratory segment held a dominant share of the U.S., Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific TOC water analyzer market in 2019, primarily due to increase in the demand for laboratory TOC water analyzers for use in drinking water treatment plants and power generation facilities. Among end users, the food & beverages segment accounted for a major share of the U.S., Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific TOC water analyzer market in 2019. This can be ascribed to lower capital costs of installation and high reliability.

In terms of application, the drinking water segment constituted a significant share of the U.S., Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific TOC water analyzer market in 2019, due to stringent government policies and regulations on drinking water. Among components, the hardware segment accounted for a major share of the U.S., Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific TOC water analyzer market in 2019, due to high cost of spare parts such as sensors, processing units, and reaction chamber, which are required to build an analyzer. Based on technology, the ultraviolet (UV) oxidation segment constituted a significant share of the U.S., Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific TOC water analyzer market in 2019, as ultraviolet (UV) oxidation is the most reliable and low-maintenance technology for TOC analysis of ultra-pure water. The TOC water analyzer market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period, owing to high investments in industrial development in countries in the region such as China and India.

Key Drivers of U.S., Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific TOC Water Analyzer Market

A significant amount of water is held in underground rock structures, which are known as aquifers. Aquifers feed domestic rivers and supply much of the drinking water. Aquifers are polluted, especially when weed killers used in farms and gardens drain into the ground and pollute groundwater. Demand for water has increased considerably due to increase in urbanization. Significant amounts of water are utilized and wasted over the time. Agricultural activities are increasing significantly, which calls for more water to be pumped for use. Consequently, an increasing amount of groundwater is getting pumped for agricultural use. Over-pumping of groundwater reduces groundwater levels. Excessive pumping in coastal areas can cause saltwater to move inland and upward, resulting in saltwater contamination of the water supply. Thus, groundwater levels are reducing considerably, thereby leading to depletion.

Deforestation has also caused considerable damage to freshwater sources. Large-scale deforestation, primarily led by industrialization, is lowering the capacity of soil to retain water considerably. This, in turn, has an adverse effect on water table. Recently, significant rise in industrialization and urbanization has led to increase in water pollution, as waste water is directly discharged into a river or lake. All the above-mentioned factors are forcing governments and companies to treat and reuse wastewater. This wastewater needs to be analyzed frequently, before use or discharge. Thus, depletion of freshwater sources is projected to be a key driver of the TOC water analyzer market in the U.S., Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Lead U.S., Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific TOC Water Analyzer Market

Asia Pacific dominated the U.S., Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific TOC water analyzer market in 2019. Dominance of the region can be ascribed to the significant industrial development in the region. Consequently, the region is anticipated to witness high demand for TOC water analyzers during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to be highly attractive during the forecast period, as the development of infrastructure related to wastewater treatment is increasing at a rapid pace in the region. China accounted for a leading share of the TOC water analyzer market in Asia Pacific in 2019. This was primarily ascribed to the increased number of manufacturing facilities in the country in 2019. In terms of market share, Europe follows Asia Pacific in the U.S., Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific TOC water analyzer market. Government policies regarding treatment of wastewater and clean drinking water supply in the region are anticipated to propel the TOC water analyzer market in Europe during the forecast period.

Major Developments in U.S., Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific TOC Water Analyzer Market

In January 2020, METTLER TOLEDO introduced a new water analyzer. This new, portable analyzer offers analysis of oxygen content in water. With this new product, the company is aiming to increase its share in the TOC water analyzer market in the near future.

Competition Landscape of U.S., Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific TOC Water Analyzer Market

The TOC water analyzer market in the U.S., Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific is led by multinational, national, and local players. Prominent players operating in the TOC water analyzer market in the U.S., Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific are METTLER TOLEDO, SUEZ, Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, and Hach.

U.S., Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific TOC Water Analyzer Market: Segmentation

U.S., Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific TOC Water Analyzer Market, by Type

Laboratory

Portable

Online

U.S., Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific TOC Water Analyzer Market, by End User

Paper & Pulp

Chemical

Energy & Power

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Semiconductor

Others (including Automotive and Airports)

U.S., Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific TOC Water Analyzer Market, by Application

Drinking Water

Wastewater

Processed Water

Others (including Sourced Water and Water for Injection)

U.S., Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific TOC Water Analyzer Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

U.S., Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific TOC Water Analyzer Market, by Technology