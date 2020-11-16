Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the transportation market is expected to grow at an annual average of 16.5% between 2019 and 2025. The application of artificial intelligence (AI) in the transportation industry is driving the evolution of the next generation of smart transportation systems. AI and its derivatives, machine learning (ML), enable owners of transportation, urban and private vehicles to harness the power of modern computing and communication technologies. These technologies make mobility a much safer and greener activity. Advances in the field of automation technology are driving the global market demand for AI in transportation. Artificial intelligence has become one of the most popular technologies worldwide, which has spurred the growth of the global market for AI in transportation. The whole world has hit a wave of technological advances where artificial intelligence has driven the technological revolution.

Get Sample Copy of Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/artificial-intelligence-in-transportation-market/38564/#ert_pane1-1

The following players are covered in this report:

Bosch

Daimler

Volvo

Microsoft

Intel

Paccar

Scania

Continental

Valeo

ZF

Alphabet

Nvidia

Magna

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Segmentation by Type

Hardware

Software

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Segmentation by Application/End-User

Semi & Full-Autonomous

HMI

Platooning

A full report of Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market is available at:https://www.orionmarketreports.com/artificial-intelligence-in-transportation-market/38564/

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Report

1. What was the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.orionmarketreports.com/artificial-intelligence-in-transportation-market/38564/#ert_pane1-2

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavours to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404