North American Frozen Pizza Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast to 2026

North American frozen pizza market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. There is an emerging demand for frozen food in the region, owing to the long shelf-life and time-saving. As per the American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI), during the period, March to mid-April 2020, in the US, 86% of consumers had bought frozen food, of these 7% were new buyers of frozen food, who rarely or never purchased frozen food items before. The most frequently purchased frozen food categories were frozen meat/poultry, vegetables, and pizza. Nearly 1/3rd of consumers stocked up more than normal on frozen pizza, vegetables, meat/poultry than pre-pandemic.

Owing to the increasing demand for frozen pizza, the world’s first pizza subscription service was launched in September 2020 by a Toronto-based firm, Pizzeria. Free home delivery will be provided by General Assembly Pizza for up to 10 frozen pizzas to households with postal codes commenced with the letter M. A minimum $39 order is needed to access this service. All pizzas are 10 inches in diameter. General Assembly Pizza declared its plans to expand this service in all over the Ontario in 2021. Such kinds of initiatives will further boost the demand for frozen pizza and thereby will escalate market growth.

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the North American Frozen Pizza Market

In August 2020, General Mills Inc. plans to leverage production of its Totino’s series of pizza snacks with the expansion to its plant in Wellston, Ohio, US. This will enable the company to meet the increased demand for frozen pizzas in the country.

In December 2018, Bellisio Foods, Inc., a subsidiary of CP Foods global family of companies, signed an agreement to acquire Frozen Specialties, Inc. (FSI), a manufacturer of frozen pizza and Pizza Bites located in Ohio, US. This FSI acquisition will enable the company to share expertise in offering tasty, private label, and exciting brands products to retail customers that delight consumers. Both companies have complementary product portfolios that will benefit their North American and Asian customers.

North American Frozen Pizza Market-Segmentation

By Product

Regular

Premium

Gourmet

By Source

Retail

Food Service Chain

North American Frozen Pizza Market– Segment by Country

US

Canada

Company Profiles

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (Simply Good Foods USA, Inc.)

Bellisio Foods, Inc.

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Daiya Foods Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Hansen Foods, LLC

Nestlé S.A.

Newman’s Own Inc.

Palermo Villa Inc.

