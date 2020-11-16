Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

Artificial intelligence in the accounting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 48.4% over the forecast period. The ability of artificial intelligence (AI) to learn and adapt accordingly puts it to the fore today. AI is far more useful for data-driven industries such as accounting and finance because it not only works without human intervention, but it also produces accurate results from large amounts of data. While the demand for AI is growing in various ways in digital marketing and finance, the accounting market is reporting that AI is widely used in applications.

This study of global artificial intelligence in accounting market evaluates trends and outlook over the long term to present readers a comprehensive report. It also analyzes the performance of key market segments and their impact on the overall development of this market.

The following players are covered in this report:

Xero

Bkper

Crunch Accounting

Thought Ventures

Talk Accounting

Appzen

Agilize Europe

Smacc

Yaypay

Moneytree

AI Accountant

Vic.ai

Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market Segmentation by Type

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market Segmentation by Application/End-User

BFSI

Retail and eCommerce

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Artificial Intelligence in Accounting industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market Report

1. What was the Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

