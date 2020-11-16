US Frozen Pizza Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2020-2026

The US frozen pizza market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Gourmet pizza has been gaining immense popularity in the country owing to the increasing availability of innovative flavors. The US consumers actively look for new tasty, and gluten-free pizzas, which is driving the consumption of gourmet frozen pizzas in the country. These are available in several varieties, including plant-based range. Additionally, some new launches of gourmet pizza have also been reported in the country to cater the needs of country’s population. For instance, in September 2020, American Flatbread launched a new line of gourmet meatless, plant-based pizzas. The line comprise vegan and vegetarian options and is powered by pea protein and offers a healthy serving of both fiber and protein to the consumers.

A full Report of North American Frozen Pizza Market Available at https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/us-frozen-pizza-market

The new range of these plant-based pizzas include vegan pepperoni, plant-based pepperoni, plant-based supreme, and vegan meat lovers. Plant-based supreme is a 100% organic wheat crust topped with plant-based pepperoni, feta & fresh herbs, homemade tomato sauce, broccoli, mushrooms, asiago, and mozzarella. Vegan meat lovers is also 100% organic wheat crust topped with plant-based pepperoni, dairy-free mozzarella style shreds & fresh herbs, plant-based sausage crumbles, and homemade tomato sauce. The increasing availability of these new innovative range of gourmet frozen pizzas is driving its consumption, which in turn, is propelling the market growth.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/us-frozen-pizza-market

Scope of the US Frozen Pizza Market

Market Coverage

Market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product and Source

Competitive Landscape- Nestlé S.A., CJ CheilJedang Corp., General Mills Inc., Bellisio Foods, Inc., and Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the US Frozen Pizza Market

In August 2020, General Mills Inc. plans to leverage production of its Totino’s series of pizza snacks with the expansion to its plant in Wellston, Ohio, US. This will enable the company to meet the increased demand for frozen pizzas in the country.

In December 2018, Bellisio Foods, Inc., a subsidiary of CP Foods global family of companies, signed an agreement to acquire Frozen Specialties, Inc. (FSI), a manufacturer of frozen pizza and Pizza Bites located in Ohio, US. This FSI acquisition will enable the company to share expertise in offering tasty, private label, and exciting brands products to retail customers that delight consumers. Both companies have complementary product portfolios that will benefit their North American and Asian customers.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

US Frozen Pizza Market-Segmentation

By Product

Regular

Premium

Gourmet

By Source

Retail

Food Service Chain

Company Profiles

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

Bellisio Foods, Inc.

Bernatello’s Foods

California Pizza Kitchen, Inc.

Caulipower LLC

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Conagra Brands Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Hansen Foods, LLC

Nestlé S.A.

Newman’s Own Inc.

Palermo Villa Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/us-frozen-pizza-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404