The Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Market to be under the gambit of “growth curve” in the next decade

Pelvic Organ Prolapse (POP) is commonly found in aging female population. Around one third of global female population is affected by aging based pelvic organ prolapse conditions. It refers to protrusion of one or more female organs outside the pelvis and causes them to drop downward the vaginal wall. It occurs when supporting muscles and tissues of the pelvic organs (the uterus, bladder, or rectum) become weak or loose. According to Women’s Health initiative study, POP prevalence rate is 41% of women in age range of 50 to 59 years. It occurs due to child birth or labor and may weaken with age, but only 3% of women globally report symptoms. Surgical and non-surgical treatments are not a full measure to treat POP. Pelvic floor exercises to strengthen muscles like Kegel and medical devices such as Pessary are used to treat women non-surgically.

Growing prevalence of POP in aging female population and advancements in diagnosis of POP is expected to increase the global pelvic organ prolapse repair market. In addition, frequent need for treatment and technical advancements in pelvic organ prolapse repair treatments are expected to drive the future growth of the pelvic organ prolapse repair market. High costs involved in surgeries and high reoccurrence rates owing to lack of effective treatment is expected to hamper growth of global pelvic organ prolapse repair market. Lack of scientific efficacy and safety and regulatory issues are expected to hinder the growth of global pelvic organ prolapse repair market.

The global pelvic organ prolapse repair market is segmented on basis of treatment types, targeted organs, end user and distribution channel.

Segmentation of pelvic organ prolapse repair market based on treatment type:

Non-surgical Pessary Pelvic Floor Muscle Therapy

Surgical Mesh Sutures



Segmentation of pelvic organ prolapse repair market based on organs targeted organs:

Bladder

Vagina

Uterus

Small Bowel

Rectum

Segmentation of pelvic organ prolapse repair market by End Users:

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Female Care Facilities

The global pelvic organ prolapse repair market is expected to witness steady growth owing to high prevalence of pelvic organ prolapse in women. Industry lead clinical research like usage of bio-materials, electrospinning techniques, tissue engineering are expected to propel the growth of pelvic organ prolapse repair market. The key factor for pelvic organ prolapse repair medical devices is the determination of Benefit–risk factors in treatment of pelvic organ prolapse. Recently, ConTIPI Medical Ltd (Kimberley-Clark) has recently received approval for selling unique product ProVate for pelvic organ prolapse repair market for women. Innovative technologies and new product launch is expected to meet the high demand of pelvic organ prolapse repair device. Based on the end users, the pelvic organ prolapse repair market is expected to have higher market share from hospitals segments owing to higher rate of surgeries. However, few leading player are facing the regulatory concern in the U. S. market. For instance, FDA have not approved Boston Scientific product, Uphold LITE vaginal system and Xenform soft tissue repair system due to insufficient benefit-risk profile of the medical devices. Also, U. S. FDA has ordered surgical mesh manufacturers to stop selling surgical mesh for pelvic organ prolapse owing to safety concern.

North America is expected to dominate global pelvic organ prolapse repair market owing to high healthcare spending and clinical research advancements. Europe is expected to gain second position in the global pelvic organ prolapse repair market due to higher adoption of the products. Latin America is an emerging region and expected to grow significantly in global pelvic organ prolapse repair market. Pelvic organ prolapse repair market in the East Asia and South Asia regions is expected to witness significant growth owing to large prevalence population and improving healthcare infrastructure. Pelvic organ prolapse repair market in Middle East and Africa is least lucrative due to poor healthcare facilities and lower POP awareness.

Some of the players operating in the Pelvic organ prolapse repair market are Cooper Medical Inc., ConTIPI Medical Ltd, MedGyn products, Inc., Personal Medical Corp, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Panpac Medical Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, MEDesign Ltd., and others.

