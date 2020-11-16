Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period with a 39.18% CAGR. Artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets are silicon-based chips powered by AI technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, and neural network processing. These chipsets are designed to consume low power and provide high computing power to smart devices such as smart phones, laptops and smart wearables. These chipsets enhance the device’s operational performance and enhance the user experience through advanced augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and analytics capabilities. The growing number of AI-enabled applications, the development of big data analytics, and the use of AI-powered products and services to improve consumer experiences are expected to drive the artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market during the forecast period.

The following players are covered in this report:

IBM Corp. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corp. (U.S.)

Google Inc. (U.S.)

FinGenius Ltd. (U.K.)

NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

General Vision, Inc. (U.S.)

Numenta, Inc. (U.S.)

Sentient Technologies (U.S.)

Inbenta Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market Segmentation by Type

Deep Learning

Robot Technology

Digital Personal Assistant

Querying Method

Natural Language Processing

Context Aware Processing

Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market Segmentation by Application/End-User

Retail

Transportation

Automation

Manufacturing

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Artificial Intelligence Chipset industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market Report

1. What was the Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

