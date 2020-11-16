UK Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast – 2020-2026

UK monoclonal antibodies market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Rising demand for novel monoclonal antibodies and a significant rise in the incidences of cancer and auto-immune diseases are some pivotal factors encouraging market growth. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of new cancer incidences reported in the country was 446,942 in 2018. This contributes to increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies that served as one of the potential options of targeted and immunotherapy to find and attack cancer cells. These antibodies are designed to act in different ways, including blocking cell growth and immune system inhibitors, delivering chemotherapy and radiation treatment, preventing the growth of blood vessels, flagging cancer cells, directly attacking cancer cells, and more.
Request a free sample of our report on UK Monoclonal Antibodies Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/uk-monoclonal-antibodies-market
UK monoclonal antibodies market is segmented based on source and application. Based on the source, the market is classified into murine, chimeric, human, and humanized. Humanized monoclonal antibodies are being significantly preferred as it is an established technique to reduce the immunogenicity of monoclonal antibodies from xenogeneic sources (usually rodent). Generally, humanized monoclonal antibodies produce lower levels of anti-drug-antibodies (ADAs) than chimeric monoclonal antibodies. In addition, it is used to improve the activation of the human immune system. Based on the application, the market is classified into cancer, infectious diseases, auto-immune diseases, inflammatory diseases, and others.
A full report of UK Monoclonal Antibodies Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/uk-monoclonal-antibodies-market
UK Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segmentation
By Source
-
Murine
-
Chimeric
-
Human
-
Humanized
By Application
-
Cancer
-
Infectious Diseases
-
Auto-Immune Diseases
-
Inflammatory Diseases
-
Others
Company Profiles
-
Amgen Inc.
-
AstraZeneca plc
-
GlaxoSmithKline plc
-
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
-
Mylan N.V.
-
Napp Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
-
Orchard Therapeutics plc
-
Pfizer Inc.
-
Shire Pharmaceuticals Group plc
-
Sitryx Therapeutics Ltd.
For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/uk-monoclonal-antibodies-market
About us:
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit https://www.omrglobal.com/
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404