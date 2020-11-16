UK Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast – 2020-2026

UK monoclonal antibodies market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Rising demand for novel monoclonal antibodies and a significant rise in the incidences of cancer and auto-immune diseases are some pivotal factors encouraging market growth. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of new cancer incidences reported in the country was 446,942 in 2018. This contributes to increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies that served as one of the potential options of targeted and immunotherapy to find and attack cancer cells. These antibodies are designed to act in different ways, including blocking cell growth and immune system inhibitors, delivering chemotherapy and radiation treatment, preventing the growth of blood vessels, flagging cancer cells, directly attacking cancer cells, and more.

UK monoclonal antibodies market is segmented based on source and application. Based on the source, the market is classified into murine, chimeric, human, and humanized. Humanized monoclonal antibodies are being significantly preferred as it is an established technique to reduce the immunogenicity of monoclonal antibodies from xenogeneic sources (usually rodent). Generally, humanized monoclonal antibodies produce lower levels of anti-drug-antibodies (ADAs) than chimeric monoclonal antibodies. In addition, it is used to improve the activation of the human immune system. Based on the application, the market is classified into cancer, infectious diseases, auto-immune diseases, inflammatory diseases, and others.

UK Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segmentation

By Source

Murine

Chimeric

Human

Humanized

By Application

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Auto-Immune Diseases

Inflammatory Diseases

Others

