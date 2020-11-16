Artificial Intelligence Retail Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

Artificial intelligence in the retail market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.6% over the forecast period 2019-2025. The application of artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and analytics will facilitate business access to data-driven models such as: Expand the types of data that can be analyzed and increase the level of sophistication of the resulting insights. Artificial intelligence in the retail market is divided into services with various applications such as software, supply chain and logistics, product optimization, in-store navigation, payment and pricing analysis, inventory management, and customer relationship management. All of these applications are deployed in the cloud or on premises.

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

Oracle (US)

SAP (Germany)

Intel (US)

NVIDIA (US)

Google (US)

Sentient technologies (US)

Salesforce (US)

ViSenze (Singapore)

Artificial Intelligence Retail Market Segmentation by Type

Software

Service

Artificial Intelligence Retail Market Segmentation by Application/End-User

Supply Chain and Logistics

Product Optimization

In-Store Navigation

Payment and Pricing Analytics

Inventory Management

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

