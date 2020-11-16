The Subdermal Contraceptive Implant Market to stand in a good stead from 2020 to 2030

Subdermal contraceptive implant is used to prevent pregnancy temporarily. Subdermal contraceptive implant involve the transfer of a progestin from polymer capsules placed under the skin. According to Centers for Disease Control, in 2017, more than 40 million women in the U.S. were using at least one method of contraception. Increasing adoption of newer means of contraception and improved awareness about availability and effectivity of contraceptive are collectively contributing to their higher sales in global Contraceptive Implant market. There are various products for subdermal contraceptive implant in the clinical pipeline includes uniplant, an implant which releases nomegestrol acetate with a one duration of a year will propel the growth of subdermal contraceptive implant market. In February 2018, DKT International and Shanghai Dahua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd .entered into an agreement to reduce the price of USD 6.90 per unit in 69 countries.

Growing awareness about family planning and sexual health is the primary factor which is expected to increase the growth of subdermal contraceptive implant market. In addition, various cheaper subdermal contraceptive implants such as Sino-implant (II) is anticipated to drive the growth of the subdermal contraceptive implant market. Additionally, Contraceptive efficacy up to 7 years of Levonorgestrel Implant for example Norplant will also propel the growth of subdermal contraceptive implant market. High abortion rate is anticipated to drive the demand for contraceptive indirectly driving the growth of subdermal implants market. Increasing government initiative to promote subdermal contraceptive implant will also support the growth of subdermal contraceptive implant market. However, According to WHO, Levonorgestrel implant users experience menstrual problems including headache, weight change, anxiety and others is anticipated to hamper the growth of subdermal contraceptive implant market.

Subdermal Contraceptive Implant Market is segmented by Product type and End-User:

Based on the Product Type Subdermal Contraceptive Implant Market is segmented into:

Etonogestrel (progesterone-only)

progestin levonorgestrel

Based on the End-User Subdermal Contraceptive Implant Market is segmented into:

Hospital

Specialty clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Growing inclination towards planned delayed pregnancy is expected to drive the growth of subdermal contraceptive implant market. Additionally, reimbursement policies such as the AIDS care policy is anticipated to drive the growth of subdermal contraceptive implant market. By product type, Etonogestrel implant which provides high contraceptive effectiveness for 3 years will propel the growth of subdermal contraceptive implant market. The most recently introduced Levonorgestrel Implants such as implanon will gain major market share. Levonorgestrel implant such as Norplant R is the only subdermal contraceptive implant system approved for distribution will also increase the growth of subdermal contraceptive implant market. Furthermore, technologically advanced product like topical contraceptive is expected to drive the growth of subdermal contraceptive implant market. Based on the end-user, hospitals is expected to hold a large revenue share in the subdermal contraceptive implant market.

North America is the most lucrative region for subdermal contraception implant market due to increased government initiatives in approval of contraception, and growing number of unwanted pregnancies. After North America, subdermal contraception implant market is then followed by Europe and East Asia. Growing awareness about family planning and sexual heath in European countries will up boost the revenue growth of subdermal contraception implant market in Europe. Asia-pacific is expected to witness the maximum growth rate throughout the forecast period, due to increasing awareness about STIs, contraceptives and rising disposable income.

The subdermal contraceptive implant market is a highly fragmented market that includes a number of small players. Some of the key Players for subdermal contraceptive implant market include Shanghai Dahua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Allergan plc, Ansell Limited, Karex Industries The Female Health Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. Bayer AG and Merck & Co. Most manufacturers are focused on development of new and innovative products to increase their market share. These companies are also focused towards building a strong distribution network through partnership to increase their geographical presence.

