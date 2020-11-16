Asia-Pacific Air Coolers Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2020-2026

Asia-Pacific air coolers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. Emerging demand for portable air coolers is supporting to drive market growth. A significant number of the population in the region lives in apartments that have limitations regarding window air coolers and therefore, a portable air cooler is an appropriate solution. A portable air cooler is easy to move around the house. These are also easy to set up and cost-effective, as well as provides comfort to cool a specific corner. Some major portable air coolers that are available in the region include Orient Electric Magic Cool CW5002B 50-Liter air cooler, Vistara Scala 30 Liter Personal air cooler, Symphony DiET 35T portable air cooler, and Bajaj Frio portable air cooler. Orient Electric desert air coolers come with wheels, which makes them easily move from one place to another. It has seven options of desert air coolers, and every cooler is developed for a particular requirement. Each of the company’s desert air coolers comes with a large tank for storing water.

Scope of the Asia-Pacific Air Coolers Market

Market Coverage

Market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Type and Application

Countries Covered- China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape- Symphony Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., LG Electronics, and Orient Electric Ltd.

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the Asia-Pacific Air Coolers Market

In September 2020, Symphony Ltd. revealed universal packaged air coolers for commercial and industrial applications. These aesthetically designed air coolers are very quick and easy to install and consume 90% less electricity compared to AC. It is the first Universal packaged air cooler globally that offer extreme flexibility during installation. This new range comprises Movicool XXL, PAC 20U, and PAC 25U with innovative features such as Cool Flow Dispenser, four- side cooling pads, and dust filters. Developed from UV stabilized engineering plastic body, this new range is weather-resistant and rustproof and are appropriate to install in large spaces such as hospitals, factories, educational institutes, warehouses, and more. These are available across India with a price range between nearly $1,108.5 to $1,350.4.

In March 2020, Orient Electric Ltd., a division of CK Birla Group, introduced its new range of energy-efficient inverter air coolers driven by Electronically Commutated Motor (ECM) technology that offers up to 50% savings on electricity and energy cost. Its coolers range also comprises IoT-enabled air coolers, work on Wi-Fi, and also available with voice control. Orient Electric is focusing on gaining a 25% market share in the air coolers over the two years.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Asia-Pacific Air Coolers Market-Segmentation

By Type

Tower

Desert

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Asia-Pacific Air Coolers Market– Segment by Country

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Aolan (Fujian) Industry Co.,Ltd.

Bajaj Electricals, Ltd.

Blue Star, Ltd.

Clarion Coolers

Fujian Jinghui Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.

Havells India, Ltd.

LG Electronics

Orient Electric, Ltd.

Rasika Appliances Pvt. Ltd.

Symphony, Ltd.

Vankool Technology Co.,Ltd.

Voltas,Ltd.

