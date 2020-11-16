North American Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast – 2020-2026

North American monoclonal antibodies market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Some pivotal factors encouraging market growth include a significant rise in cancer incidences and rising new FDA launches for monoclonal antibody drugs. Additionally, launches of monoclonal antibody biosimilars treatment are providing an opportunity for market growth. For instance, in January 2020, Pfizer launched three new biosimilars named rituximab-pvvr (Ruxience), trastuzumab-qyyp (Trazimera), and bevacizumab-bvzr (Zirabev) in the US. This is expected that the specialty drugs will be launched at the lowest wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) among trastuzumab, bevacizumab, or rituximab products currently on the market. These drugs will become available at a discounted price than their equivalents brand name.

This launch can support significant savings for the healthcare system in the US while enhancing access to vital therapies. Pfizer is looking forward to work with providers and payers to offer these essential medications to patients who are suffering from certain cancers and autoimmune conditions. These new biosimilars will enable healthcare providers to deliver additional treatment options for patients across 9 cancer forms, including metastatic colorectal cancer, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer, breast cancer, metastatic renal cell carcinoma, and others.

North America Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segmentation

By Source

Murine

Chimeric

Human

Humanized

By Application

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Auto-Immune Diseases

Inflammatory Diseases

Others

Regional Analysis

United States

Canada

Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc.

Biocon Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffman La-Roche AG

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

