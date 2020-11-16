Artificial Intelligence Platform Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global artificial intelligence market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.2% from 2019 to 2025. Artificial intelligence platforms use machines to perform tasks performed by humans. The platform simulates the cognitive functions performed by the human mind, such as problem solving, learning, reasoning, social intelligence, and general intelligence. Artificial intelligence platforms are how computer systems perform tasks such as human intelligence, including decision making and speech recognition. Artificial intelligence platforms are used to create intelligent machines that behave like humans and develop ‘active computers’ utilizing artificial intelligence.

The following players are covered in this report:

Google

Baidu

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Intel

Salesforce

Brighterion

KITT.AI

IFlyTek

Megvii Technology

Albert Technologies

H2O.ai

Brainasoft

Yseop

Ipsoft

NanoRep(LogMeIn)

Ada Support

Astute Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Segmentation by Type

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Segmentation by Application/End-User

Voice Processing

Text Processing

Image Processing

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Artificial Intelligence Platform industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Report

1. What was the Artificial Intelligence Platform Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Artificial Intelligence Platform Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial Intelligence Platform Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

