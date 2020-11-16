Indian Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Industry Market Growth, Trends Analysis, Share and Forecast – 2025

artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to transform the world, with integration of intelligent machines allowing high-level cognitive processes, such as learning, thinking, perceiving, problem solving and decision making. Assimilating the advances in analytics and computer processing, data collection and aggregation, AI offers opportunities to complement human intelligence and enrich the working and living of people. India, being one of the fastest growing economies with having the second largest population across the globe, has a significant stake in the AI revolution.

As per Invest India – “AI/ new-age technology is to boost India’s annual growth rate by 1.3% by 2035.”

In May 2019, NITI Aayog, the think tank of the Government of India, has drawn up a plan for forming an institutional framework for AI in the country. The department has circulated a cabinet note to offer $75.0 billion in funding for the creation of a cloud computing platform called ‘AIRAWAT’ and research institutes.

Moreover, the Indian pharmaceutical industry has been consistently growing making India as a potential market for the adoption of AI in healthcare. The affordability of drugs is rising in India due to the sustained growth of income. The innovation in technology in healthcare is proving to be beneficial in monitoring chronic conditions, diagnosis procedure, drug discovery, assisting in robotic surgery, and others. Among various companies that are exploring a wide range of applications of AI in the healthcare sector, Microsoft Corp. is taking a major initiative with Apollo and other hospitals with an aim to expand its applications in various other healthcare segments including eye-care, cardiology, HIV and tuberculosis.

