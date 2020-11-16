China Air Coolers Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast to 2026

China air coolers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. Increasing residential construction is one of the crucial factors accelerating market growth. As per the National Bureau of Statistics of China, in 2019, the housing construction area of real estate development enterprises in China was 8,938.21 million square meters, which is a rise of 8.7% compared to 2018. The increasing housing construction will accelerate the adoption of home appliances, including air coolers that are compact in size and are suitable to cool small- to medium-sized rooms. Room coolers have slightly less capacity water tanks compared to outdoor coolers. Air coolers utilize clean, fresh air from the environment and support to keep windows open for better air circulation, however, ACs circulate stale air under a sealed room.

Air coolers feature low capita cost and 90% low recurring cost than ACs, with easy and cost-effective maintenance. This, in turn, is contributing to its significant adoption, primarily in residentials. Additionally, air coolers consume less electricity and can also work in low voltage areas, which results in significantly lower monthly electricity/power bills. Additionally, air coolers need low maintenance and offer potential environmental benefits with very low power consumption and no harmful chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) emissions.

Symphony Ltd., Aolan (Fujian) Industry Co., Ltd, and Vankool Technology Co., Ltd. are some crucial players that operate in the country. Vankool Technology Co., Ltd. offers DC air coolers, household coolers, and commercial coolers. Its range of household coolers include VABW08-EQ, VABW06-EQ, VAB04-EQ, VAB025-EQ, VAB025-EQ2, and more. VAB025-EQ2 is a portable evaporative air cooler that features a motor with 100% copper coil, 4 side cooling pad, auto swing from left to right, and axial fan that ensures 5-7-meter-long air delivery. In addition, it offers a water shortage warning and protection.

China Air Coolers Market-Segmentation

By Type

Tower

Desert

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Company Profiles

Aolan (Fujian) Industry Co.,Ltd.

Fujian Esheng Technology Co.,Ltd.

Fujian Jinghui Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

LG Electronics

Midea Group

Ningbo Aucst Industrial Co., Ltd.

Symphony Ltd.

Vankool Technology Co.,Ltd.

Zhejiang Lepu Machinery Electronics & Technology Co., Ltd.

