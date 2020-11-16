The Exploding Head Syndrome Treatment Market to grow on a prudent note from 2020 to 2030

Exploding Head Syndrome (EHS) is one type of parasomnia that occurs during the transition between sleep and waking. EHS is known to interfere with the sleep of affected individuals on the day of an episode. The disease can also cause sleep deprivation in the long run during sleeping process. In many events, common reported noises during EHS include gunfire, door slamming, explosion etc. EHS as may sound, is not as rare as people may think. It has been reported that an estimate 10 to 18 percent of people experience EHS at least once in their lifetime. The market of EHS is flooded with manufactures having wide range of products from various classes such as anticonvulsants, tricyclic antidepressants and calcium channel blockers. Many studies have indicated that an estimated 10 to 18 percent of people experience EHS at least once in their lifetime.

Over the years, busy work culture and late night amusements are increasing at a good pace which leads to EHS. Sleep-wake disorders are more common in developed and developing countries which results in EHS. Rise in late night office timings, social parties, late night amusements are some of the primary drivers of EHS which leads to circadian rhythm disorders. Such sleep-wake conditions result in improper functioning of individual’s internal biological clock and is one the key driver in growth of global EHS market. Use of drugs and proper medications will prevent total blindness which may occur due to advanced or delayed sleep phase syndrome. Some of the common medication other than drugs include timed light exposure, melatonin, and a regular sleep-wake schedule. In severe EHS, drug mediation is mostly preferred and increasing drugs usage can also make the EHS market to grow. However, improper healthcare facilities in the poor countries, especially in African and Asian region will restraint the treatment of the EHS market.

On the basis of Drug Class, the Exploding Head Syndrome Treatment market is segmented into

Anticonvulsants

Tricyclic antidepressants.

Calcium channel blockers

On the basis of Indication, the Exploding Head Syndrome Treatment market is segmented into:

Seizures

Middle Shift Ears

Sleep Disorders

Drug Side Effects

On the basis of Distribution Channels, the Exploding Head Syndrome Treatment market is segmented into:

Institutional Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug stores

Online Pharmacies

Globally, leading and key players in EHS are interested in developing and commercializing noble therapeutics for treatment. Drug such as anticonvulsants and tricyclic antidepressants are the most preferred choice where other methods seem to fail. Although other methods are available, still drugs method of EHD treatment seems the most preferred choice amongst physicians. EHS treatments using drugs are the most preferred choice and highly reliable, cost-effective and display significant inter-individual variability in drug efficacy.

Globally, North America region will be the largest contributor of EHS market. It has been reported that an estimated 35 percent of US citizens suffer from sleep disorders that invariably at some point leads to EHS. East Asia is anticipated to be the second largest market in EHS due to factors such as long working hours. Europe region is expected to be the third largest region in terms of market revenue for EHS. According to a global survey it was reported that almost 30 percent of adults get less than six hours of sleep per night. Latin America and Oceania are anticipated to be the fourth and fifth largest EHS in the world. In these market, EHS is most common in children’s suffering from sleep-wake.

Some of the key manufacturers operating in the global Exploding Head Syndrome Treatment market include Arena Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceutical, Merck & Co, Glaxo Smith Kline, Respirerx Pharmaceuticals and Neurocrine Biosciencesand many more These key manufacturers are implementing advanced research and development tools to develop new Exploding Head Syndrome Treatment for drug assessment. This will execute in product expansion globally, also strengthening the product line, and having a strong presence in market share.

