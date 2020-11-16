European Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast – 2020-2026

European metabolic disorder therapeutics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of metabolic disorders have been reported in the region, which is accelerating the growth of the market. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), an estimated 59 million adults (20-79 years) were suffering from diabetes in the Europe Region. Europe has the largest number of adolescents and children (0-19 years) have type 1 diabetes, which is 296,500. Diabetes is a form of metabolic diseases that disrupt normal metabolism. Diabetic medications that are used for the treatment of the condition include Metformin (Glucophage, Glumetza, others), Thiazolidinediones (rosiglitazone (Avandia) and pioglitazone (Actos)), and others. Rosiglitazone (Avandia) is intended for use as an adjunct to exercise and diet to improve glycemic control in adults suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus. It is a highly potent and selective agonist for the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-gamma (PPAR?)-responsive genes that participate in the regulation of fatty acid metabolism.

Based on country, the market is classified into UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe. UK is estimated to hold potential share in the market coupled with the significant prevalence of metabolic disorders in the country. As per the estimation by the Health Survey for England 2017, 28.7% of adults in England were obese and a further 35.6% are overweight. This leads to an increasing demand for metabolic drugs such as Orlistat (Xenical) and Phentermine. Orlistat (Xenical) works by reducing fat absorption by nearly 30%.

European Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market Segmentation

By Therapy

Drug Therapy

Gene Therapy

Cellular Transplantation

Enzyme Replacement Therapy

Others

By Disease

Obesity

Diabetes

Lysosomal Storage Disease

Hypercholesterolemia

Others

Regional Analysis

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of European

Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

AstraZeneca plc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Merck KGaA

Novo Nordisk A/S

Orchard Therapeutics plc

Sanofi S.A.

Shire Pharmaceuticals Group plc

