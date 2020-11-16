European air coolers Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast to 2026

European air coolers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Significant demand for evaporative air coolers has been witnessed in the region as it is an eco-friendly and cost-effective cooling option for residential and commercials. These air coolers produce a comfortable, cool breeze through the water evaporation process. In addition, the benefits of evaporative coolers include low investment, considerable cooling effect, ease of maintenance, adjust humidity, and good air quality. The cost for opting evaporative air cooler is lower compared to a central air conditioner by 3/5, for the same area.

These air coolers consume one eight less power compared to the central air conditioner. It lowers temperature through water evaporation, developing a cool, moist breeze year-round. Energy-saving, compact, and lightweight, this unit have a super-low power consumption of 85 watts. Vankool is one of the evaporative air coolers used in Europe, which is suitable in dry, hot climates or for people who want to reduce their dependency on air conditioners. Vankool VAB18-IQ distributes cool air through ductwork that covers big areas, whole homes, and multiple rooms.

Scope of the European Air Coolers Market

Market Coverage

Market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Type and Application

Countries Covered- UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape- EcoAir, De’Longhi Appliances s.r.l., Meaco (U.K.) Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., and Blaux Portable AC

Recent Strategic Initiative in the European Air Coolers Market

In June 2020, Blaux Portable AC launched a new mini personal air cooler with rapid cooling benefits. It enables consumers to optimize temperature indoors and compared to most conventional conditioning units and fans, this portable cooler releases moisture to the atmosphere and prevents dry eyes or irritated skin from becoming too hot. It also enables to maintain air purity and humidity and filters out harmful particles through refillable water curtains. It is eco-friendly and will reduce electricity costs of central air-cooling systems or window ACs noise.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment/country dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment/country will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

European Air Coolers Market-Segmentation

By Type

Tower

Desert

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

European Air Coolers Market– Segment by Country

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Company Profiles

Adler Sp. z o.o

Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Blaux Portable AC

De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l.

EcoAir

Havells India Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH

Kelvion Holding GmbH

LG Electronics

Meaco (U.K.) Ltd.

Olimpia Splendid S.p.A.

