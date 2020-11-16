Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

Global Artificial Intelligence Services Market growing at a CAGR of 56.7% from 2019 to 2025. AIaaS (Artificial Intelligence Services) is a third-party product that provides artificial intelligence (AI) outsourcing. AI as a Service allows individuals and businesses to experiment with AI for a variety of purposes while lowering risk without large initial investment. AIaaS (Artificial Intelligence Service) is a third-party provider of artificial intelligence (AI) outsourcing. This allows people and organizations to navigate different paths for different purposes without a high investment in initial installation, and the risk is low. Whether it’s a software company, consultant, or professional service company, most smart vendors either offer companies or work with partners that can provide a full suite of services to help support large-scale AI solutions. This is because AI market service companies know that simply providing AI software or AI toolsets to their customers is no longer enough.

The following players are covered in this report:

IBM

Google

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft

Salesforce

FICO

SAS Institute

Intel

SAP

IRIS AI

Bigml

H2o.AI

Absolutdata

Fuzzy.AI

Vital AI

Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Segmentation by Type

Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Segmentation by Application/End-User

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Telecommunications

Government and defense

Manufacturing

Energy

Others

