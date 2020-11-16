Artificial Grass Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The global artificial grass market is expected to grow from 2019 to 2025 with a compound growth rate of 6.4% per annum.

Artificial grass is made of synthetic fibers that look like real grass. This grass is green and comes in a variety of pile heights. It is manufactured in the same way as a carpet, has a solid back and the blades are sewn by machine. Two types of installation methods of artificial turf are wall cladding and flooring. It is used in applications such as contact sports, non-contact sports, leisure and landscaping. The fiber substrates used for artificial turf are polyethylene, polypropylene, and nylon. In the manufacture of artificial turf, fillers such as petroleum-based fillers, sand fillers, and plant-based fillers are used.

The following players are covered in this report:

Ten Cate

Shaw Sports Turf

FieldTurf (Tarkett)

CoCreation Grass

Polytan GmbH

Domo Sports Grass

ACT Global Sports

SIS Pitches

Limonta Sport

Edel Grass B.V.

Unisport-Saltex Oy

GreenVision / Mattex

Mondo S.p.A.

Juta

Condor Grass

Artificial Grass Market Segmentation by Type

Tuft Grass Above 10 and Below 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass Below 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass Above 25 mm Type

Artificial Grass Market Segmentation by Application/End-User

Sports

Landscaping

Other

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Artificial Grass industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Artificial Grass Market Report

1. What was the Artificial Grass Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Artificial Grass Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial Grass Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

