Asia-Pacific Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast – 2020-2026

Asia-Pacific metabolic disorder therapeutics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of metabolic disorders and increasing awareness regarding health is driving the demand for metabolic disorder therapeutics in the region. As per the World Bank, in China, the prevalence of diabetes among the population ages 20-79 was 9.2% in 2019. It is growing significantly due to sedentary lifestyle habits. In India, the prevalence of diabetes was found to be 11.8% in people above the age of 50.

Diabetes disrupts normal metabolism, which results in the demand for medications that are used for the treatment of the condition. These medications include Metformin (Glucophage, Glumetza, others), Thiazolidinediones (rosiglitazone (Avandia), and pioglitazone (Actos)), and others. Rosiglitazone (Avandia) is intended for use as an adjunct to exercise and diet to improve glycemic control in adults suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus. It is a highly potent and selective agonist for the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-gamma (PPAR?)-responsive genes that participate in the regulation of fatty acid metabolism.

Asia-Pacific Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market Segmentation

By Therapy

Drug Therapy

Gene Therapy

Cellular Transplantation

Enzyme Replacement Therapy

Others

By Disease

Obesity

Diabetes

Lysosomal Storage Disease

Hypercholesterolemia

Others

Regional Analysis

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Biocon, Ltd.

Cipla, Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Ltd.

Hengrui Therapeutics, Inc.

Lupin, Ltd.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group (Co.), Ltd.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

