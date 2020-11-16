Articulated Robot Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

Articulated Robots market is expected to record a 10% CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025. Multi-joint robots are robots with rotating joints (for example, robots with legs or industrial robots). Multi-joint robots range from simple two-joint structures to systems with 10 or more interacting joints and materials. It is driven by a variety of means, including electric motors. Multi-joint robots are robots with rotary joints. Rotary joints allow a full range of motion when rotating through multiple planes and significantly improve the robot’s capabilities. Multi-joint robots may have one or more rotary joints, and other types of joints may also be used depending on the design and intended function of the robot.

The following players are covered in this report:

FANUC

KUKA

ABB

Yaskawa

Kawasaki

DENSO

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Epson

Staubli

OTC

COMAU

Omron Adept Technologies

SIASUN

HIWIN(TW)

Yamaha

GSK

Triowin

Articulated Robot Market Segmentation by Type

4-Axis or Less

5-Axis

6-Axis or More

Articulated Robot Market Segmentation by Application/End-User

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Machinery

Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Articulated Robot industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Articulated Robot Market Report

1. What was the Articulated Robot Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Articulated Robot Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Articulated Robot Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

