Arc Flash Protection Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The Arc flash protection market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.8% over the forecast period. Arc flash is a phenomenon in which a flash of current leaves a path and flows from one conduction to another. This accident can lead to a dangerous accident or death if a person is near the arc flash. Arc flashes are caused by electrical accidents and can occur in a variety of industries such as construction, manufacturing and industrial sites. It is usually caused by equipment deterioration and installation errors. Therefore, arc flash protection systems emerge by identifying and mitigating arc flash hazards. The arch flash protection system consists of a relay, a breaker and a fault current limiter. This system controls the current flowing into the electrical equipment and protects it from electrical accidents that may be caused by network faults.

Abb

Eaton Corporation, Plc

General Electric Company

Schneider Electric Se

Siemens Ag

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Littelfuse, Inc.

Arcteq Relays, Ltd.

G&W Electric Company

Nr Electric Co., Ltd.

Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg

Mors Smitt Technologies

Arc Flash Protection Market Segmentation by Type

Arc Flash Detection & Control System

Personal Protective Equipment

Arc Flash Protection Market Segmentation by Application/End-User

Utilities

Manufacturing & Processing

Oil & Gas

Transportation & Infrastructure

