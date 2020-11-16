Aquatic Herbicide Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global aquatic herbicide market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2025. Aquatic herbicides are herbicides used to prevent, control and eradicate weeds in aquatic conditions. The US Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) has registered 300 herbicides and only 13 active ingredients are approved for use in aquatic habitats. Aquatic herbicides can be selective and non-selective depending on the mode of action. Selective herbicides target only certain specific selective herbicides and are harmless to other organisms in the same aquatic ecosystem. Non-selective herbicides attack all plants that come into contact with them.

The following players are covered in this report:

Dow Chemical

BASF

Monsanto

Syngenta

Nufarm

Lonza

Land O’lakes

UPL

Platform Specialty Products

Sepro Corporation

Albaugh

Valent

Sanco Industries

Aquatic Herbicide Market Segmentation by Type

Glyphosate

2,4-D

Imazapyr

Diquat

Triclopyr

Others

Aquatic Herbicide Market Segmentation by Application/End-User

Agricultural Waters

Fisheries

Recreational Waters

Others

Scope of the Report

