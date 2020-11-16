Aquafeeds Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The Aquafeed Market is estimated to record a 7.2% CAGR over the forecast period. Aquatic feed is a compound feed prepared for aquatic animals by mixing various raw materials and additives. These blends are prepared according to the specific requirements of the animal’s species and age. Aquatic feed has become important in the aquaculture industry due to its nutritional, immune resistance and growth promoting properties. High quality farmed feeds are exponentially more beneficial to fish, mollusks, crustaceans and other aquatic animals than farmed feeds because they are balanced and require a specific composition.

The aquaculture feed market is growing as global seafood consumption increases and consumer awareness of the quality of seafood products increases. In addition, growth in per capita income, especially in developing countries, is expected to sustain growth in aquaculture and aquaculture. Long-term rising raw material costs may limit market growth as most of the high-quality feeds are prepared from fish meal and fish oil.

The following players are covered in this report:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill

Ridley Corporation Limited

Nutreco

Alltech

Nutriad

Aller Aqua A/S

Biomin

Biomar

Norel Animal Nutrition

Avanti Feeds Limited

De Heus Animal Nutrition B.V

Novus International

Biostadt India Limited

Nk Ingredients Pte Ltd.

Marubeni Nisshin Feed Co., Ltd.

Aquafeeds Market Segmentation by Type

Amino Acids

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Feed Acidifiers

Others

Aquafeeds Market Segmentation by Application/End-User

Crustaceans

Mollusks

Carp

Salmon

Catfish

Tilapia

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Aquafeeds industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aquafeeds Market Report

1. What was the Aquafeeds Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Aquafeeds Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aquafeeds Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

