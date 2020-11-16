Indian air coolers Market Size, Share, Future Prospects and Forecast 2020-2026

Indian air coolers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. Growing residential construction is one of the major factors that will further accelerate the adoption of air coolers in the country. For instance, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2019, housing sales reached 2.61 lakh units across seven Indian major cities. To revive nearly 1,600 stalled housing projects across India’s top cities, the Union Cabinet authorized the establishment of nearly 3.6 billion alternative investment fund (AIF).

Residentials accounted for the largest share in the adoption of air coolers across the country owing to the significant availability of the middle-class population and significant demand for low capital cost and energy-saving air coolers in Indian homes. Additionally, air coolers consume up to 10 times less energy compared to ACs and can also work in low voltage areas, which results in significantly lower monthly electricity/power bills. It requires low maintenance and offers potential environmental benefits with very low power consumption and no harmful chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) emissions. This, in turn, is leading to increasing adoption of air coolers in the country.

Scope of the Indian Air Coolers Market

Market Coverage

Market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Type and Application

Competitive Landscape- Symphony Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Usha International Ltd., and Orient Electric Ltd.

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the Indian Air Coolers Market

In September 2020, Symphony Ltd. revealed universal packaged air coolers for commercial and industrial applications. These aesthetically designed air coolers are very quick and easy to install and consume 90% less electricity compared to AC. This new range comprises Movicool XXL, PAC 20U, and PAC 25U with innovative features such as Cool Flow Dispenser, four- side cooling pads, and dust filters. These are available across India with a price range between nearly $1,108.5 to $1,350.4.

In March 2020, Orient Electric Ltd., a division of CK Birla Group, introduced its new range of energy-efficient inverter air coolers driven by Electronically Commutated Motor (ECM) technology that offers up to 50% savings on electricity and energy cost.

Indian Air Coolers Market-Segmentation

By Type

Tower

Desert

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Company Profiles

Bajaj Electricals, Ltd.

Blue Star, Ltd.

Clarion Coolers

Ecoair Cooling Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Geonex Industries

KAAVA Air Innovations Pvt. Ltd

Oasis Appliances

Orient Electric, Ltd.

Rasika Appliances Pvt. Ltd.

Symphony, Ltd.

Usha International, Ltd.

Voltas,Ltd.

