Automotive Spur Gear Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecasts Analysis to 2027

Automotive spur gears are cylindrical in shape and are mounted on shafts that are parallel and coplanar. Moreover, the gear teeth are parallel to the shaft. Spur gears are commonly used in various applications as they are easy to manufacture and can be used for lower speed applications .The teeth of the spur gears are involute in profile and mesh constantly.

Key drivers of Automotive Spur – Gear Market

Rise in vehicle production across the globe is estimated to boost the automotive spur gear market. Rise in demand for vehicles with smooth transmission system across the globe is likely to boost the automotive spur gear market. Diverse applications of spur gears are prompting every manufacturing industry to develop a better gear manufacturing process that fuels the production of gear with better quality, which in turn is estimated to boost the automotive spur gear market.

Increase in number of small-scale and medium-scale industries that produce gears across the globe is projected to propel the automotive spur gear market. Demand for enhanced driving experience in terms of smooth gear shifting and improved acceleration in vehicles is high, which in turn is anticipated to fuel the automotive spur gear market. Plastic gears with reinforced carbon fiber technology are estimated to offer significant opportunity to key players in the global automotive spur gear market.

Asia Pacific and Europe to hold prominent share of automotive spur gear market

Asia Pacific is projected to account for a notable share of the global automotive spur gear market due to rise in the demand for vehicles in the region. Asia Pacific consist of developing countries including India and South Korea, which are home to a large number of small-scale and large scale manufacturing industries. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the automotive spur gear market in Asia Pacific.

Europe followed Asia Pacific, in terms of share of the global market, and emerged as a major market for automotive spur gear due to an increase in manufacturing facilities and urbanization in the region. Europe has presence of several advanced automated manufacturing facilities that help boost the production of spur gears in the region and subsequently, drive the automotive spur gear market in Europe.

Key players operating in automotive spur gear market

