Automotive Vehicle Oxidation Catalyst Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2027 with Eminent Players

The vehicle oxidation catalyst is designed to reduce the discharge of noxious gases including carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen oxides (NO), and hydrocarbons (HC) from the engine and other parts of the vehicle. Platinum group metals (PGM) including palladium, platinum, and rhodium are commonly utilized as a catalyst for emission control. These catalyst provide 90% reduction of carbon dioxide and 80% reduction of hydrocarbon with low to high exhaust gas temperature.

The catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that comprises ceramic pellets coated with a thin layer of metals such as palladium, rhodium, and platinum. These metals acts as a catalyst, which converts noxious gases into less toxic pollutants and help reduce their effect on the environment. These devices are integrated into combustion chambers, ignition systems, and intake manifolds, which control exhaust emissions and boost the fuel economy of vehicles.

Key Drivers of Global Automotive Vehicle Oxidation Catalyst Market

Demand for gasoline engines is rising due to their light weight, and palladium metal is extensively utilized as oxidation catalyst in gasoline engines, as compared to that in diesel engines. This, in turn, is estimated to boost the automotive vehicle oxidation catalyst market across the globe. According to World Health Organization (WHO), seven million people across the globe die every year due to air pollution. Moreover, 9 out of 10 people breathe air that contains high levels of pollutant gases. The key reason behind this situation is a rise in number of vehicles across the globe that emits exhaust gases. This vehicle emission can be controlled by using suitable oxidation catalyst. This, in turn, is expected to boost the global automotive vehicle oxidation catalyst market.

Governments across the globe have enacted stringent regulations on the emission of pollutants from vehicles caused due to the combustion of fuels including petrol, diesel, and biodiesel. Euro 6 or BS6 are the latest emission regulations that specify the permissible amount of gases such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, and carbon monoxide. This is estimated to propel the global automotive vehicle oxidation catalyst market.

Asia Pacific and Europe to hold prominent share of global automotive vehicle oxidation catalyst market

Asia Pacific is projected to hold a major share of the global automotive vehicle oxidation catalyst market due to an increase in production of vehicles across the region. Asia Pacific consists of major developing countries, including India and South Korea, which have considerable presence of vehicle manufacturing industries who have major research and development facilities regarding fuel emission reduction. Stringent rules regarding fuel emission norms and introduction of Euro 6 in several countries in Asia Pacific are projected to boost the automotive vehicle oxidation catalyst market in Asia Pacific.

Followed by Asia Pacific, Europe also holds a notable share of the global automotive vehicle oxidation catalyst market due to a rise in awareness about environment pollution across the region. Governments of various countries across Europe are taking initiatives for emission control of greenhouse gases from the transportation industry including off highways, automotive, rolling stock, marine and industrial vehicles. Key players from Europe, including Johnson matthey and Umicore, have superior research and development facilities that are focused on oxidation catalyst, which in turn is estimated to fuel the automotive vehicle oxidation catalyst market in the region.

Key Players Operating in Global Automotive Vehicle Oxidation Catalyst Market

The global automotive vehicle oxidation catalyst market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive vehicle oxidation catalyst market are: