Smart Packaging Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Smart Packaging Market size was estimated at USD 6.65 billion in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2025.

Smart packaging is a combination of special materials, science and technology that enhances packaging capabilities by implementing active and intelligent packaging on existing packaging. This helps prevent food spoilage, improves food attributes such as aroma, taste and flavor, and also helps protect brands, set premium pricing and reduce waste.

Major Players

Sealed Air Corporation

Amcor Plc

Ball Corporation

BASF SE

Huhtamaki PPL Ltd

By Technology

Active Packaging

Intelligent Packaging

By End-user Vertical

Food

Beverage

Healthcare

Personal Care

Other End-user Verticals

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Smart Packaging industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Smart Packaging Market Report

1. What was the Smart Packaging Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Smart Packaging Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Smart Packaging Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

