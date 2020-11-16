Otology Drills Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2027

Otology Drills Market Introduction

Otology drill is a surgical equipment primarily used during otologic procedures. Otology drills are available with different operating speeds, ranging from 16,000 rpm to 85,000 rpm, as per the need and requirement of otologic procedure. These drills feature straight and angled attachments to achieve desired flexibility, surgical access & visibility, and irrigation systems, and are power driven. These are available in different types of surgical bur attachments to serve required purpose of otology surgeries.

Global Otology Drills Market – Competitive Landscape

The global otology drills market is consolidated, with small number of players holding majority share in respective regions. New product development & commercialization and mergers & acquisition are the key trends observed in the global otology drills market.

Medtronic plc

Medtronic plc is a diversified medical device company engaged in the manufacture of a range of medical devices & technologies. The company develops and markets products and therapies in the areas of cardiac rhythm disorders, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, spinal conditions, ENT surgeries, and diabetes. It operates business through four functional divisions: Cardiac & Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The company offers four different types of otology drills in its product portfolio: Indigo Otology Drills, Visao High-Speed Otologic Drill, and Midas Rex Legend Stylus Surgical Drills.

Stryker Corporation

Stryker Corporation is a global medical devices company that operates through three business segments: orthopedics, MedSurg, and neurotechnology & spine. The company is a leading player in the medical devices industry. It offers a range of products such as implants employed in orthopedic, trauma, and replacement surgeries; endoscopic and communication systems; emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and surgical equipment & surgical navigation systems. The company offers S2 πDrive Drill and S2 Mini Drill System in the otology drills market.

DePuy Synthes

DePuy Synthes is a part of Johnson & Johnson’s medical device segment. The company offers joint reconstruction solutions for knee, hip, and shoulder joints. DePuy Synthes offers a range of solutions addressing key areas of spine surgery such as cervical, thoracolumbar, ENT surgery, aging spine, minimally invasive surgery, and interbody fusion. The company operates across the world through its direct sales force, independent sales agents, and distributors. The company offers ANSPACH EMAX 2 Plus System and Anspach High Speed Drill System in the otology drills market.

CONMED Corporation

CONMED Corporation is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of surgical and patient-monitoring devices for minimally invasive procedures. The company’s products and technologies have wide usage in the following medical specialties: orthopedics, laparoscopy, robotic and open surgery, gastroenterology & pulmonology, cardiology, ENT surgery, and critical care. CONMED Corporation operates through three business segments: orthopedic surgery, general surgery, and surgical visualization.

Other leading players operating in global otology drills market include Olympus Corporation, NOUVAG AG, KARL STORZ, SPIGGLE & THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH, and Bien-Air Surgery SA.

Otology Drills Market – Dynamics

High Prevalence and Incidence Rates of Hearing Loss to Drive Market

The global otology drills market is primarily driven by high prevalence of hearing loss. According to the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), hearing loss is considered to be the third most common physical condition after arthritis and heart disease, affecting people of all ages. Gradual hearing loss can affect people of all ages — differing from mild to profound. It can be mild or severe, temporary or permanent, depending on the cause. According to the WHO, a person who is unable to hear as well as someone with normal hearing — hearing thresholds of 25 dB or better in both ears — is considered to have hearing loss.

Moreover, in 2019, nearly 466 million people across the world are likely to have disabling hearing loss. Among them, 93% are anticipated to be adults and 7% children. Among adults, more men (56%) than women (44%) are expected to have disabling hearing loss. Hence, high prevalence of hearing loss is projected to fuel the growth of the global otology drills market during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in the development of otology drills, such as high speed otology drills, compatibility of different sized otology burs, and development of integrated power systems are anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

