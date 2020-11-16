Oral Irrigators Market Analysis and Demand With Forecast Overview to 2027

Global Oral Irrigators Market – Introduction

Oral irrigators were introduced in the dental industry in 1962. Oral irrigators, also known as water flossers, are devices that direct a pulsated stream of water into the mouth using a tip. These irrigators are mainly used for the treatment of various dental diseases such as periodontitis, gingivitis, tooth decay, and plaque. These devices clean hard-to-reach areas such as periodontal pockets, spaces between teeth, and remove food debris, plaque, and bacteria from gums and teeth.

Read Report Overview – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/oral-irrigators-market.html

Oral irrigators are also used by people with braces, dentures, and implants to maintain oral hygiene. Airfloss ultra, hf-3 premium, and WaterPik Aquarius water flosser are commonly available oral irrigators in the market.

Global Oral Irrigators Market – Competitive Landscape

In August 2017, Church and Dwight Co., Inc. completed the acquisition of Water Pik, Inc. for approximately US$ 1 Bn in cash. The acquisition has enabled the firm to expand its existing oral care portfolio and enhance its brand identity.

In February 2018, Water Pik, Inc. launched two novel products, including Whitening Water Flosser and Sidekick Water Flosser. The Whitening Water Flosser removes stains from hard-to-reach areas and heal gingivitis. Sidekick Water Flosser is ultra-compact and portable used to remove harmful dental plaque.

Request Brochure of Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=71727

h2ofloss limited

h2ofloss limited is a leading manufacturer of oral irrigators and is headquartered in China. The company provides top quality dental products in the market. The company offers a range of dental oral irrigators such as hf-1 supreme, hf-3 classic, hf-3 premium, hf-7 classic, hf-7 premium, hf-7 NT, and hf-8 premium. Moreover, the company focuses on innovation to become a leading brand in the dental irrigators market.

Water Pik, Inc.

Founded in 1962, Water Pik, Inc. a subsidiary of Church and Dwight Co., Inc. headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, U.S. The company develops oral and personal care products. It is a leader in the water-jet technology offering a wide range of oral water flossers and replacement showerheads across the globe. Waterpik Water Flosser is the flagship product of the firm. Moreover, the company has launched cordless advanced water flossers for home care use. It sells its products through wholesalers, retailers, and online stores globally.

Other prominent players operating in the global oral irrigators market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Jetpik, SEYSSO, Panasonic, Aquapik, Hydro Floss, Conair Corporation, Matwave, and Pro-Floss. Leading players in the market focus on innovative product launches as well as mergers and acquisitions to increase their product portfolio and cater to the expanding customer base across the globe.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Oral Irrigators Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=71727

Global Oral Irrigators Market – Dynamics

Rise in Prevalence of Dental Disorders Globally

Periodontal diseases, dental plaque, tooth loss, caries, and decay are most common dental disorder cases reported across the globe. Gingivitis and periodontitis are the two major forms of periodontal diseases that cause inflammation of gums, bones, and tissues of teeth. Periodontal diseases are the main cause of tooth loss in elderly patients and lead to the formation of pockets or spaces between teeth and gums.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approximately 47.2% of adults aged 30 years and above in the U.S. suffer from periodontal diseases. Thus, increase in the prevalence of periodontal diseases in developed as well as developing countries is expected to drive the demand for oral irrigators during the forecast period.

Surge in Adoption of Dental Irrigators in Homecare Settings

Technological advancements in dental irrigation devices as well as rise in awareness about oral care in emerging countries are expected to propel the global oral irrigators market in the near future. Moreover, rapid development of cordless oral irrigators or water flossers will propel their adoption in homecare settings. For instance, Water Pik’s Cordless Advanced, Cordless Plus, Cordless Freedom, Cordless Express, and Panasonic EW-DJ10-A Portable Dental Water Flosser are some of the cordless oral irrigators that are portable, easy-to-use, and cost effective and can be used for personal care.

Pre Book Oral Irrigators Market Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=71727<ype=S

North America to Dominate the Oral Irrigators Market while Asia Pacific will Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Rise in periodontal diseases and dental caries, strong emphasis on dental care, and availability of dental irrigation devices in the U.S. are major factors boosting the adoption of advanced dental irrigators or water flossers in North America. According to the American Academy of Periodontology, 64.7 million, i.e. nearly 50% adults in the U.S. have gum diseases. Moreover, according to CDC, in 2016, the prevalence of total dental caries among children aged between 2 years and 19 years was 45.8% in the country. All these factors are anticipated to boost the demand for oral irrigators during the forecast period.

In addition, the adoption of unhealthy diet, poor oral care, presence of a large number of patients with periodontal diseases and dental caries, and awareness about oral hygiene in developing countries, such as India and China, are other key factors driving the oral irrigators market in the Asia Pacific.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Plasma Fractionation Market: https://www.biospace.com/article/plasma-fractionation-market-increase-in-demand-for-plasma-proteins-drives-the-market/

Read our Case study at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/casestudies/innovative-medical-device-manufacturing-start-up

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/