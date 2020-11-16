Endoscopy Lens Cleaner Systems Market Research on Present State & Future Growth Prospects to 2027

Global Endoscopy Lens Cleaner Systems Market – Introduction

Endoscopy is minimally invasive procedure, as compared to the traditional surgical procedures, for screening and diagnosis of various conditions. It is less expensive and safer as compared to open surgery. Endoscopic techniques are utilized in urology, gastroenterology, and otolaryngology. During endoscopic surgery surgeon required the clear vision.

Repeated cleaning of the lens and impaired vision may hampered the surgeon during the surgery. Endoscopic view impairs rapidly due to water contamination or condensation by body tissue fluid. Operative stress and time taken for the surgery increases due to commonly employed cleaning techniques. Consequently, endoscopy lens cleaner systems are adopted to overcome these issues.

Global Endoscopy Lens Cleaner Systems Market – Competitive Landscape

A large number of manufactures are engage in the manufacture of the endoscopy lens clear system. Manufacturers hold a significant share of the market in their respective regions. Leading players operating in the endoscopy lens market include Olympus America and Medtronic.

Industry players are adopting the practice of appointing distributors to expand their presence in the market. This leads to a surge in the number of suppliers and distributors operating in the market. Moreover, demand for endoscopy lens cleaner system is increasing in developed as well as in developing market. For instance, GETREMED LTD is a distributor of ENDO-SCRUB 2 SHEATH, offered by Medtronic.

Olympus America

Founded in 1919, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Olympus Corporation is a key player offering optical and digital solutions in medical technologies, life sciences, industrial solution, cameras, and audio products. It operates through four reportable business segments: Medical segment, scientific solution business, imaging business, and others. The company’s medical business segment has been categorized into three product segments: endoscopes, surgical, and endotherapy. Its surgical product segment offers lithotripsy devices. Olympus Corporation has presence across the globe, including North America, Japan, Europe, and Asia.

Medtronic

Founded in 1949, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Medtronic is a leading medical devices company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products to alleviate pain and restore the health of patients. It operates through four business segments: minimally invasive therapies group, cardiac & vascular group, restorative therapies group, and diabetes group. The company has presence in the U.S. and emerging markets.

Global Endoscopy Lens Cleaner Systems Market – Dynamics

Increase in number of endoscopic surgeries

Rise in prevalence of respiratory and gastrointestinal diseases is leading to an increase in number of endoscopic surgeries. For instance, in U. S., according to Gastroenterology, an estimated 6.1 million and 11.0 million colonoscopies were performed annually. According to the National Survey of practice in the U.K., in 2016, an estimated 1,61,000 procedures were performed for cystoscopy. Thus, increase in number of endoscopic surgeries is anticipated to drive the endoscopy lens cleaner system market.

Favorable reimbursement for endoscopy procedures

Private players such as Cook and Boston Scientific provide reimbursement for GI endoscopy and airway management endoscopic procedures. Moreover, Medicare and Medicaid also provide reimbursement for endoscopic procedures. Consequently, favorable reimbursement boosts the market.

