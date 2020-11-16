Laparoscopic Electrodes Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis up to 2027

Global Laparoscopic Electrodes Market: Introduction

Laparoscopic electrodes are used in minimal invasive surgeries across the globe. These electrodes are 33 cm long. They are inserted into standard electro surgery pencils. Each electrode is packaged with a 4 mm shaft adapter to connect with 4 mm active cables. Laparoscopic electrodes come in different styles and have stainless steel finishing. These electrodes are used in preventing injuries during an electro surgery.

These are made of premium insulation materials. These insulation materials reduce the damage risks during sterilization and reprocessing of reusable devices. Laparoscopic electrodes are beneficial for surgeons as their coating provides precise cuts and protection against coagulation during surgery.

Global Laparoscopic Electrodes Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global laparoscopic electrodes market include Bovie Medical, Medtronic, Erbe Medical India Pvt Ltd, Bharat Surgical Co., LaproSurge, CONMED Corporation, Lagis Endosurgical, and B. Braun Melsungen AG. Key players are focusing on innovation to gain a competitive edge in the market. Recent merger & acquisitions are likely to influence companies’ strategic decisions to gain market share in the industry.

Medtronic

Medtronic is a prime medical technology, services, and solutions company. Its product portfolio caters to cardiovascular, diabetes, cardiac rhythm, ENT, digestive & gastrointestinal, neurological, orthopedic, and other segments. The company’s strength lies in developing technologies with an aim to mitigate pain, improve health, and extend the quality of life of patients. The company is an industry leader that offers value-based health care services in order to drive growth globally. Medtronic believes in improving human welfare, thus enhancing its offerings by developing new products. Medtronic operates in 160 countries through 370 locations worldwide. It offers its innovative solutions to hospitals, clinics, third-party health care providers, distributors, government health care organizations, and group purchasing organizations.

CONMED Corporation

CONMED Corporation, is a global medical technology company providing surgical products to cater minimal invasive process. The company’s business is divided into two main segments: Orthopedics and General Surgery. The general surgery segment includes products for laparoscopy and gastrointestinal therapeutics & diagnostic. The segment also includes multi-functional electrodes, and other patient care products. CONMED Corporation operates through its subsidiaries in Asia Pacific and Europe.

Braun Melsungen AG

Incorporated in 1839, B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Melsungen, Germany. The company is one of the leading manufacturers of various health care products and services. It operates in hospital care, Aesculap, out-patient market, and B. Braun Avitum divisions. Aesculap and B. Braun Activum are subsidiaries of the parent company B. Braun. The company’s portfolio mainly includes products for anesthesia, cardiology, intensive care, extra corporeal blood treatment, and surgery. The company operates in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Africa. Majority of its revenue comes from Europe and Africa regions followed by North America and Asia Pacific.

Global Laparoscopic Electrodes Market: Dynamics

Rise in Obesity Worldwide Drives Demand for Surgery

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), global obesity rate is on a rise, and the number of global obese adult population was estimated to be 650 million in 2016. Bariatric surgeries which reduce the overall size of stomach are the most widely accepted means for weight reduction. Almost 90% of the bariatric surgeries are performed through laparoscopic procedures. This is one of the major drivers of the laparoscopy electrodes market, especially in the U.S. A report published by Trust for America’s Health and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, forecasts that more than 44% of adults will be obese by 2030. Increasing obesity has pressurized researchers to find alternatives for quick weight reduction.

Rise in Demand for Minimal Invasive Surgeries Drives Laparoscopic Electrodes Market

Increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries is likely to affect the market positively, owing to increase in incidence rate of diseases and aging population thus expands the patient pool. Minimally invasive surgeries have several advantages for doctors as well as patients. Laparoscopic surgeries include usage of electrodes which is safer as compared to open surgeries. A few more advantages include reduced blood loss, lower chances of infection, faster recovery, and fewer surgery marks on body. Minimally invasive surgeries have faster recovery time and are less time consuming, and they attract a lot of consumer attention, hence rapid adoption of these surgeries is driving the market.

Emerging Economies to Offer Sustained Growth Opportunities to Drive Laparoscopic Electrodes Market

Emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America hold immense potential in the electrosurgical devices market due to increasing population base, high unmet medical needs, and rise in health care-related customer expectations driven by improved economic conditions. Rise in per capita income and disposable income has fueled the growth of the laparoscopic electrodes market in these regions. Additionally, uncertain economic situation in the U.S. and Europe has forced manufacturers to explore these potential emerging markets through acquisitions and collaborations. Moreover, improving scenario for availing better health care facilities in countries such as India and China is likely to offer immense growth opportunities in the laparoscopic electrodes market.

