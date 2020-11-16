Organ-on-a-Chip Market Aims Bigger with Technological Innovations by 2027

Global Organ-on-a-Chip Market: Overview

The global organ-on-a-chip market is likely to exhibit phenomenal growth over the period of assessment. Global organ-on-chip market is driven by growth factors, such as need for alternatives for animal testing and early detection of toxicity of drugs.

Transparency Market Research offers an assessment of global organ-on-chip market in an upcoming report. The study provides major particulars extracted from a broad analysis of the market and it also underscores market trends, drivers, geographies, and cost for the assessment period of 2019-2027.

Global Organ-on-a-Chip Market: Notable Developments

In the recent times, the global organ-on-a-chip market has witnessed improvements in its dynamics. Some developments of the global organ-on-a-chip marketare mentioned below:

In 2019, AxoSim, Inc., the leading provider of neuroscience discovery platforms that imitate the function and structure of the human nervous system, announced an acquiring of exclusive license of “Mini-Brain” technology from Johns Hopkins University. It is used to induce pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to produce functional models of the human brain. Mini-Brain technology allows scientists to make a study of key functions of the brain, test brand new therapies and screen for harmful substances in human beings rather than animal models at the early stage of research.

In July 2019, a study ofnerve-on-a-chip technology by AxoSim revealed that the platform can accurately provide vital physiological readouts that could accelerate the development of drugs to treat neurological disorders. The study has also revealed that nerve-on-a-chip technology is the first all-human in vitro model, which can gauge crucial factors that were earlier only available using live animal models.

Some of the leading players in the global organ-on-a-chip market are AxoSimInc., Ascendance Biotechnology, Organovo Holdings, Tara Biosystems, Nortis Inc., and CN Bio Innovations among others.

Global Organ-on-a-Chip Market: Key Trends

The global organ-on-a-chip market is likely to witness growth due to the following growth factor:

Rising Demand for Alternative to Animal Testing Bolsters Organ-on-a-Chip Market Growth

Human trials of drugs become all the more risky as animal tests are not so reliable. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has observed that 95 percent of all the drugs that are shown to be effective and safe in animal tests fail in human trials as they are either dangerous or don’t work.

In a bid to control high costs in drug development, there is an immediate need for the development of more predictive tissue models making use of human cells. Those human cells are meant to determine efficacy and safety of drugs ahead of clinical testing. Recent insights obtained through studies of fundamental biology have endorsed the significance of cellular communication and dynamic cell environments in the expression of high fidelity organ function.

Based on this knowledge, emerging technology of organ-on-a-chip is poised to fill the gaps in drug screening by offering predictive models of human tissue with methods of advanced tissue assembly. Organ-on-a-Chip startups have begun to arise from academic research to fill these commercial gaps and are drawing investment to change the drug discovery industry.

Global Organ-on-a-Chip Market: Geographical Analysis

Regionally, global organ-on-a-chip market is divided into North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to account fora lion’s share of the overall organ-on-a-chip market of the organ-on-chip owing to the favorable government initiatives aimed at funding the programs for research and basic drug development and concentration of key pharmaceutical companies.

