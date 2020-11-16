Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2027

Global Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker Market: Overview

Leadless cardiac pacemaker is a type of a medical equipment that is utilized for treating patients suffering from heart related issues such as arrhythmias. It is a medical device that utilizes electrical impulses, which are artificially generated by its electrodes. These artificial electrical impulses help in regulating the heart beat at normal state. This equipment is generally suggested for people suffering from heart conditions such as tachycardia, arrhythmia, and heart block among others.

Leadless cardiac pacemaker is specially designed to deliver similar pacing results. However, the procedure of implantation of this type of pacemaker is slightly different from the regular ones. For a regular pacemaker, a surgical pocket needs to be created for implantation. Later, leads are attached to it. However, for leadless cardiac pacemaker, no such surgical pockets are required, nor does it require any later leads attachments.

The pacemaker is projected to have a considerable impact on the global cardiac rhythm management (CRM) market over the next few years. Leadless cardiac pacemakers have a huge potential to cut down the complications related to heart surgeries and also provide shorter recovery periods.

Global Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker Market: Notable Developments

Some of the key developments in the global leadless cardiac pacemaker market are given below:

Micra and Nanostim are projected to remain the major selling products in the global market for leadless cardiac pacemaker over the course of the given forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Micra TPS and Nanostim are the two important innovations in the global market. Both the pacemakers are single-chambered and are implanted directly in the heart. Both of them have a steerable catheter and is inserted through the femoral vein. The biggest advantage of these two pacemakers is the shorter procedure time. For both Nanostim and Micra TPS, the procedure time lasts somewhere around 30 to 45 minutes, which is considerably lower than the procedure time of conventional pacemakers.

In 2017, Abbott Inc. recalled their leadless pacemakers from the market on account of the reports of sudden depletion of batter. In addition to this, in November of the same year, Abbott issued a stop on the implantations of Nanostim pacemakers. The company cited that the pacemakers had docking button issues. The stop continued till March 2018. However, after fixing the issued, the company relaunched the device.

Global Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker Market: Drivers and Restraints

There are several factors that are influencing the growth of the global leadless cardiac pacemaker market. Some of these factors are listed below as follows:

The key driving factors for the growth of the global leadless pacemaker market are growing geriatric population, recurring issues related to heart, and advancements in technology related to pacemakers.

In addition to this, there are other key factors that are positively influencing the growth of the global leadless cardiac pacemaker market. The factors such as use of these devices cut down the pocket-related and lead-related complications, offers MRI compatibility, and no restrictions on mobility post operations. All these factors are driving the uptake of devices in the leadless cardiac pacemaker market.

Global Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker Market: Geographical Outlook

The global leadless cardiac pacemaker market is segmented into key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the global market is expected to be dominated by the North America region over the course of the given forecast period of 2010 to 2027. This growth of the leadless cardiac pacemaker market is primarily attributed to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, increasing adoption of leadless pacemakers, and the easy availability of insurance reimbursements.

