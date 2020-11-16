Nano Antibodies Market Overview 2019-2027 Described in a New Market Report

Nano Antibodies Market Introduction

Nano antibodies are a novel class of proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments that contain unique structural and functional properties of naturally-occurring heavy chain only antibodies. Nano antibodies, also known as nAb, are single-domain VHH antibodies derived from Camelidae. Compared to conventional monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, nAbs has few advantages such as small size, high affinity, and unsurpassed stability.

Nano antibodies enable rapid generation and large-scale production of novel biological therapeutics that have potential in a range of human diseases. The technology is used to develop heavy-chain antibodies that contain single variable domain (VHH) and two constant domains (CH2, CH3). Due to small size and unique structure, nano antibodies act as ideal building blocks for generation of biological drugs.

Global Nano Antibodies Market – Competitive Landscape

The VHH antibody has higher probability to adopt identical intra and extracellular folding. Hence, nano antibodies are used for intracellular probing. Moreover, high stability and suprmolecular assembly of antibody makes it an ideal alternative to monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies. Hence, companies are investing on more research and development for product development and approval process in different regions.

Ablynx (Sanofi)

Ablynx, a Sanofi company, is engaged in the development of nano antibodies, a proprietary therapeutic protein based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Nano antibodies are used in the treatment of a range of serious and life-threatening human diseases. Ablynx advances a portfolio of nano antibodies based therapeutic programs in several major disease areas such as inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, and oncology.

Alphamab Co. Ltd.

Alphamab Co. Ltd. was established in early 2009 by Dr. Ting Xu. The company has strategic alliances with the Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica, the Chinese Academy of Science, the Southeast University, and Thermo Scientific as part of its open drug discovery platform. Currently, Alphamab has more than 30 active projects, including biosimilars, novel mAbs & engineered version of mAbs, and proteins.

Global Nano Antibodies Market Dynamics

High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drives Demand for Nano Antibodies

The global nano antibodies market is driven primarily by high prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, rare blood disorders, and diabetes. Increase in incidence of inflammation among the geriatric population due to infection and surgery and rise in hematology related disorders, especially among the young population due to increase in blood transfusion during surgery or trauma, are the other factors projected to propel the global nano antibodies market.

Owing to the increasing problem of cancer disease & diagnostic procedures, nano antibodies are finding wide application to be used among the practitioners and non-specialists for practice and surgery. Moreover, in the past few years, nano antibodies have been extensively used in oncology and hematology procedures for the treatment of life-threatening diseases.

Manufacturers Focus on Innovative Techniques to Enter Developing Nano Antibodies Market

Manufacturers in the global nano antibodies market are increasingly investing in research & development to find new and innovative techniques to develop modified nano antibodies. These also focus on offering highly-efficient and reliable nano antibodies to provide better protection against binding of antibody to antigen associated with cancer or other infectious diseases.

The global nano antibodies market is highly fragmented, with the presence of small number of manufacturers, especially in the developing countries. Emergence of new technologies for delivering the antibodies and high protective structure compared to monoclonal & polyclonal antibodies are factors anticipated to augment the global market. Moreover, with increasing number of joint partnership research, product differentiation has become vital to gain competitive edge in the global nano antibodies market.

Inherent Immunogenicity of Nano Antibodies likely to Restrain Market

One of the key factors hampering the growth of the global nano antibodies market is the inherent immunogenicity of the foreign protein toxin. However, in response to the growing demand for nano antibodies by consumers, companies are focusing on developing new nano antibodies with low capacitance to provide protection against diseases. Moreover, single use of nano antibodies reproduces tumor growth in few cases which is expected to restrain the global market during forecast period.

