Smart Gas Meter Market Growth, Demand Analysis, Trends and Forecast – 2025

A smart gas meter is a device that automatically measures the different parameters such as temperature, pressure, and volume of the gas that flows in the pipeline. Global smart gas meter market is experiencing significant growth due to rising adoption of smart gas meter solutions in the residential, commercial and industrial sector. Moreover, the government policies and standards for the smart grid in developed economies and rising urbanization in emerging economies are other factors that propel market growth.

Smart Gas Meters Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 1.59 Billion in 2016 to USD 2.27 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2025.

Some of the players of the Smart gas meter market include Aclara Technologies LLC, Apator SA., Landis+Gyr, Eaton Corp., Badger Meter, Inc., Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, EDMI Ltd., Elster Group (Honeywell International Inc.), Itron Inc., Suntront Tech Co., Ltd., Flonidan A/S, and others.

By Type

AMR

AMI

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Smart Gas Meter industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Smart Gas Meter Market Report

1. What was the Smart Gas Meter Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Smart Gas Meter Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Smart Gas Meter Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

