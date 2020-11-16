Smart Electric Meter Market Growth, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Smart Meters Market size is expected to grow from estimated revenue of USD 20.7 billion in 2020 to USD 28.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6%.

The introduction of favorable regulatory policies that replace traditional meters with smart metering systems to effectively monitor and manage power consumption will benefit the industry outlook. In addition, the increased investment of public and private companies in building smart grids will positively stimulate the business scenario. Continued industrialization combined with increasing economic development and urbanization will drive market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the global smart meters market are Schneider Electric (France), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Itron (US), Siemens (Germany), Wasion Group (China), Badger Meter (US), and Sensus (Xylem) (US).

By Type

• Electric

• Gas

• Water

By Communication Type

• RF

• PLC

• Cellular

By Component Type

• Hardware

• Software

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Smart Electric Meter industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Smart Electric Meter Market Report

1. What was the Smart Electric Meter Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Smart Electric Meter Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Smart Electric Meter Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

