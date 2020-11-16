Smart e-Drive Market Upcoming Trends, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast – 2025

Smart Electric Drive Market was valued at USD 106.65 Million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period to USD 1468.2 Million in 2025.

The smart electric drive market, an advanced integrated version of existing electric drive systems, is expected to grow due to key reasons such as increasing demand to drive more miles with a single charge or vehicle range. This can be achieved by improving battery performance and reducing vehicle weight. Increased demand for electric and hybrid vehicles due to the introduction of vehicle-level emissions obligations, government support in terms of subsidies and tax benefits, and increased consumer awareness are expected to support the growth of smart electric drive systems in the near future.

Some of the key players in the smart e-drive market are Robert Bosch GmBH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Siemens AG, GKN PLC, Hitachi, Ltd., Magna International Inc., AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., and Schaeffler AG.

Global Smart E-Drive Market, by drive type

Front wheel drive

Rear wheel drive

others

Global Smart E-Drive Market, by battery type

Lithium-ion

Nickel-based

Lead acid and Solid-state battery

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Smart e-Drive industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Smart e-Drive Market Report

1. What was the Smart e-Drive Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Smart e-Drive Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Smart e-Drive Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

