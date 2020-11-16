Indian Frozen Pizza Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

Indian frozen pizza market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The expansion of food service chains is supporting to drive the consumption of frozen pizza in the country. Domino’s Pizza has more than 1,250 stores present in all over India. Further, in November 2018, Pizza Hut India declared plans to open more than 200 more outlets in the country by 2022, which aims to widen its footprint in the country. As of November 2018, Pizza Hut operates nearly 431 stores in the country. The expansion of these food service chains will provide ease of accessibility and convenience to the consumers to consume their favorite pizzas, which in turn, offers an opportunity for market growth.

With the growing opportunity in Indian markets, the players are actively looking for expansion to increase their share in the country. For instance, in June 2018, Amy’s Kitchen Inc., declared the plans for the establishment of a manufacturing unit in India in the next few years as it is planning to develop the country as a processing hub for exports. Apart from serving demand, the company can also be the processing hub for exports to Australia, Japan, Thailand, and West Asian countries. In September 2016, Amy’s Kitchen entered into the Indian market and currently sells only in the National Capital Region (NCR) and New Delhi.

The company is now entering Bengaluru and Mumbai. In India, the company sells through modern retail chains including Le Marche, Big Bazaar, Foodhall, Modern Bazaar, HyperCITY, and 24Seven convenience store in NCR. Its products, including enchiladas and pizzas, are priced between $2.9 and $4.3 in India. To widen its retail reach, Amy’s Kitchen is planning to tap the cash-and-carry chains, hotel, restaurant, and cafeteria (HORECA) segment. It is getting into home delivery. The company was also planning to tap canteens at educational institutes and workplaces through local partners. Such kinds of initiatives will further expand the availability of a new range of pizzas in the country and thereby will escalate market growth.

