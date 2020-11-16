Frozen Pizza Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The global frozen pizza market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. There is increasing urbanization across the globe, which is leading to the adoption of the western diet and lifestyle. As per the United Nations (UN), 55% of the global population resides in urban areas, which is expected to reach 68% by 2050. Asia consists of 54% of the global urban population, which is followed by Europe and Africa with 13% each. With the growing urbanization, disposable income has also witnessed a significant rise over the years. For instance, as per the World Bank, GDP per capita increased from $11,375 in 2018 to $11,428 in 2019. China’s GDP per capita increased from $9,977 in 2018 to $10,262 in 2019.

India’s GDP per capita increased from $2,006 in 2018 to $2,104 in 2019. The increasing urbanization and per capita income are some major indicators of the emerging shift towards western food products, which results in the increasing consumption of frozen pizzas. As a result, food service chains are expanding their retail chains to effectively service customers’ requirements. For instance, in September 2020, Despite the coronavirus crisis, Pizza Hut declared that it will constantly focus on increase its presence in India, primarily in the Tier-I cities. This, in turn, will further accelerate the consumption of frozen pizzas in the country.

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the Global Frozen Pizza Market

In August 2020, General Mills Inc. plans to leverage production of its Totino’s series of pizza snacks with the expansion to its plant in Wellston, Ohio, US. This will enable the company to meet the increased demand for frozen pizzas in the country.

In December 2018, Bellisio Foods, Inc., a subsidiary of CP Foods global family of companies, signed an agreement to acquire Frozen Specialties, Inc. (FSI), a manufacturer of frozen pizza and Pizza Bites located in Ohio, US. This FSI acquisition will enable the company to share expertise in offering tasty, private label, and exciting brands products to retail customers that delight consumers. Both companies have complementary product portfolios that will benefit their North American and Asian customers.

Global Frozen Pizza Market-Segmentation

By Product

Regular

Premium

Gourmet

By Source

Retail

Food Service Chain

Global Frozen Pizza Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (Simply Good Foods USA, Inc.)

Bellisio Foods, Inc.

Bernatello’s Foods

California Pizza Kitchen, Inc.

Caulipower LLC

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Convenio Foods International Pvt.Ltd.

Daiya Foods Inc.

August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG

General Mills Inc.

Hansen Foods, LLC

McCain Foods, Ltd.

Nestlé S.A.

Newman’s Own, Inc.

One Planet Pizza

Orkla ASA

Palermo Villa, Inc.

Südzucker AG

