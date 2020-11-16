Water Saving Plumbing Products Market Size, Share, Trend & Growth Forecast to 2027

Water saving plumbing products are plumbing fixtures which use significantly less water than conventional fixtures. The wide range of water saving plumbing products available in the market includes low-flow toilets, low-flow showerheads, low-flow urinals, and low-flow faucets. Water saving plumbing products reduce consumption of water by 20% as compared to conventional plumbing products. Water saving plumbing products play a significant role in the conservation of water and the environment.

Strict standards and regulations imposed by federal governments of various countries regarding flow rate of plumbing fixtures anticipated to be a driving factor

Stringent standards and regulations imposed by federal governments of various developed and developing countries regarding flow rate of plumbing products is anticipated to be a major driving factor for water saving plumbing products in the near future. The U.S. government has already legislated standards regarding the rate of water flow from plumbing fixtures under the U.S. Energy Policy Act of 1992. A few states in the U.S. offer rebates to individuals who exchange their plumbing products with low-flow plumbing products. Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and California have already taken the lead in terms of implementation of water efficiency standards.

Increase in trend of selling water saving plumbing products through e-commerce websites generates opportunity for manufacturers

Rapid increase in trend of selling water saving plumbing products through e-commerce websites and other online distribution channels is estimated to create significant opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of water saving plumbing products during the forecast period. Companies are also offering attractive discounts and launching new offers to increase the sale of water saving plumbing products on e-commerce websites and various other online portals.

North America and Europe hold major share of the water saving plumbing products market

Geographically, the global water saving plumbing products market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

North America and Europe hold major share of the water saving plumbing products market across the globe. The market in North America and Europe which includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and other European countries is anticipated to expand at a moderate rate during the forecasted timeline, due to extensive adoption of low-showerheads, toilets, faucets, and fixtures.

Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Rising trend of installing water saving efficient products such as aerated shower heads and flow limiting devices in China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries is estimated to surge the demand for water saving plumbing products in Asia Pacific.

Key Players Operating in the Water Saving Plumbing Products Market

Prominent manufacturing companies are anticipated to face healthy competition during the forecasted timeline. Companies such Kohler Co., TOTO LTD, Roca Sanitario, S.A., and Bradley Corporation are focusing on producing low-flow toilets and fixtures to strengthen their product portfolio and increase the demand for water saving plumbing products in different parts of the globe.

Manufacturing companies are also investing in research & development to discover new designs and embed innovative features in the water saving plumbing products. Companies are also taking necessary steps to promote and plan advertising campaigns to expand the water saving plumbing products market in developing countries of the world. A few of the key players operating in the global water saving plumbing products market are: