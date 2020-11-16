Global Laundromat Machines Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2030

A laundromat machine is a type of equipment used in the process of washing and drying of clothes or apparel. A wide range of laundromat machines are available in the market, which includes washer extractors, tumble dryers, dry-cleaning equipment, stain-removing equipment, ironers, and other finishing equipment. Some of the prominent end-users of laundromat machines are textile- or apparel-making companies, coin- or card-operated laundry service providers, hotels, resorts, hospitals, nursing homes, multi-housing facilities, hostels, and senior living communities. In countries such as the U.K., Brazil, and Australia, installation of coin-operated laundromat machines has increased rapidly in recent years and it would continue to increase significantly in the near future.

Rise in standard of living and rapid increase in number of laundromat service providers in developing countries to drive the market

Rise in the standard of living and rapid increase in the number of laundromat service providers in developing countries are projected to drive the global market for laundromat machines in the near future. Rise in awareness regarding hygiene and cleanliness is also anticipated to create significant opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of laundromat machines during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, Australia, and Japan have experienced growing urbanization over the last few years. This factor is projected to increase sales of laundromat machines in these countries during the forecast period.

Rapid increase in installation of laundromat machines in hotels, hospitals, and senior living communities to create huge opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of laundromat machines

Rapid increase in the installation of laundromat machines in hotels, hospitals, resorts, multi-housing facilities, and senior living communities is estimated to create huge opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of laundromat machines during the forecast period. Individuals, especially those living in metropolitan cities of various countries, are availing laundry services in their everyday life. This is anticipated to drive the global laundromat machines market during the forecast period.

Europe Considered the Leading Market for Laundromat Machines

Geographically, the global laundromat machines market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Europe accounted for major share of the global laundromat machines market in 2019. The market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period, due to rising installation of laundromat machines at hotels and multi-housing facilities in countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, and Italy.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to rapid increase in installation of laundromat machines at textile industries and rise in the number of laundry service provides, especially in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities of developing economies such as China and India. This is projected to fuel the demand for laundromat machines in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Global Laundromat Machines Market

Prominent manufacturers of laundromat machines are projected to face healthy competition during the forecast period. Brands such as LG Electronics, Electrolux AB, Whirlpool Corporation, and Alliance Laundry System LLC are making heavy investments in research and development to expand their existing product portfolios and are planning to launch new laundromat machines in the market.