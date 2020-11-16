COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Bio Magnetic Ear Stickers Market

- Most people across the globe are becoming more health and wellness conscious, and obesity concerns top the list.
- Various products available in the market cater to weight loss concerns; bio magnetic ear stickers are one of them
- Bio magnetic ear stickers originate from the branch of alternative medicine. These stickers deal with pressure points on ears, also known as auriculotherapy.
- The concept was researched and discovered during the era of World War II
- Bio magnetic ear stickers are tiny magnets attached to the ears with a small bit of tape. These magnetic stickers when placed over certain spot over the ears promote blood circulation and potentially enhances the functions of the body.
Rising Obese/Overweight Population to Drive the Global Bio Magnetic Ear Stickers Market
- Exponentially rising obese/overweight population across the globe offers bio magnetic ear sticker marketers with noteworthy growth opportunity
- As per the World Health Organization, in the year 2016, nearly 18% of children and adolescents of age 5 – 19 years were found to be either overweight or obese
- Further as per CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) the prevalence of obesity in the U.S from 2015 – 2016 was approximately 39.8% and impacted nearly 93.3 million.
- This trend in prevalence of obesity is expected to increase the demand for healthcare products that stimulate weight loss, which in response is also expected to accelerate the global sales of bio magnetic ear stickers.
Market Growth Opportunities Aligned with Shifting Consumer Preference Toward Online Shopping
- Modernization and explosive growth of e-commerce has made it easier for small scale manufacturers to establish a global presence
- Furthermore, shift in consumer buying trends is also expected to provide market players with an opportunity to expand their customer base
- Companies are expected to gain access to a wide consumer base present globally with the help of interactive digital platforms and social media influencers
- In the coming years, the rising influence of social media and digital platforms on consumer buying decisions is anticipated to bolster the sales of bio magnetic ear magnets
High Cost and Intense Competition Might Challenge the Market
- Despite scientific research and proof attached to the benefits of using bio magnetic ear stickers, consumers are hesitant to buy them owing to their relatively high cost and uncertain results
- Besides, the market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small and mid-scale local manufactures. This is expected to adversely impact the market in the coming years.
Asia Pacific to Hold Leading Share of the Global Bio Magnetic Ear Stickers Market
- In terms of geography, the global bio magnetic ear stickers market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America
- Country and sub-region level analysis of North America region features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the bio magnetic ear stickers market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the market analysis and forecast of GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The bio magnetic ear stickers market in South America is segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.
- Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2018, owing to presence of several small manufacturers present across China and India. In addition, the densely populated countries across the region having substantial number of overweight people, which is also expected to drive growth in APAC.