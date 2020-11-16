European Frozen Pizza Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

European frozen pizza market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Rising demand for plant-based frozen pizza is supporting to drive the market growth. Plant-based pizza has been gaining significance owing to the increasing shift towards a healthy lifestyle in the region. Vegan pizza produced from plant-based ingredients only is lighter in calories and can skip saturated fat. It contains plant-based ingredients, fresh veggies, and herbs, for pizza crust, pizza sauce, and toppings. The saturated fat, calories, and cholesterol, in most traditional pizzas, make it an unhealthy food. However, most vegan pizzas contain fewer calories compared to their traditional counterparts.

As a result of increasing demand for plant-based frozen pizzas, some new launches of innovative frozen pizzas have been witnessed over the years. For instance, in April 2020, Goodfella’s, manufacturer of frozen pizza in the UK, revealed a new vegan meat pizza that utilizes pea protein for its mince. This launch comes due to the coronavirus crisis in which sales of frozen food have witnessed a significant rise in the country. The Goodfella’s Meatless Mediterranean Pizza features a thin base topped with pea protein mince, red onion, tomato, tomato sauce, salsa verde drizzle, oregano, chargrilled red and yellow peppers. In June 2019, Goodfella declared a collaboration with Heather Mills’ VBites to deliver vegan pizza cheese.

Scope of the European Frozen Pizza Market

Market Coverage

Market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product and Source

Countries Covered- UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape- Nestlé S.A., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, and Südzucker AG.

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the European Frozen Pizza Market

In April 2018, Nomad Foods acquired Goodfella’s Pizza of Green Isle Foods. Goodfella’s Pizza is a producer of frozen pizzas for Irish and UK markets. Goodfella’s brand has significant popularity in the UK frozen pizza category. This acquisition will reinforce Nomad’s position in the frozen food sector in the UK, as its portfolio complements Nomad’s frozen food brands which comprise the Iglo, Birds Eye, and Findus brands. Apart from Goodfella’s brand, the company will acquire two frozen pizza manufacturing facilities and the San Marco brand that will offer an opportunity for future expansion in the category.

In April 2018, Domino’s Pizza in Belgium and the Netherlands declared the addition of three new vegan pizzas such as Spicy Vegan, Vegan Margarita, and BBQ Vegan pizza options. Earlier to launch the new plant-based series, Domino’s redeveloped its standard crust, which formerly contained whey, to be free of animal products under its Clean Menu Policy.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Recovery Timeline

o Deviation from the pre-COVID forecast

o Most affected country/segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

European Frozen Pizza Market-Segmentation

By Product

Regular

Premium

Gourmet

By Source

Retail

Food Service Chain

European Frozen Pizza Market– Segment by Country

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG

General Mills Inc.s

Iceland Foods Ltd.

Nestlé S.A.

One Planet Pizza

Orkla ASA

Snowbird Foods Ltd.

Südzucker AG

